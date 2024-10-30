Home > Human Interest A Mother and Her Two Children Died After Going Over Niagara Falls — Here's What We Know This is an ongoing investigation. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 30 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Diamond Scott; Unsplash

In May 2012, CNN reported that in the span of two days, two different individuals tried to take their own lives at Niagara Falls. While one was able to be saved, sadly the other did not survive. Evidently, anywhere from 20 to 30 people complete suicide at Niagara Falls each year, though more try and fail. No one could find a pattern in terms of why this was happening. The only thing anyone is sure of is the fact that the falls attract people who want to take their own lives.

Unfortunately this happened again in October 2024, when a mother of two jumped to her death at Niagara Falls. She wasn't alone as her two children were with her. Details to follow.



A mother jumped to her death at Niagara Falls. Her two children were with her.

State police were called to Luna Island around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 28, after an incident was reported, per Syracuse.com. They quickly learned that "Chaianti Means, 33, Roman Rossman, 9, and Mecca Means, a 5-month-old baby, all of Niagara Falls, crossed over a safety rail and went over Niagara Falls." Authorities believe this was "intentional," and are still searching for their bodies.

Reactions to the news have been mixed as family and friends took to social media in order to express their grief. "I can’t even bare to write a post about her and share memories," wrote Mich Molina in a Facebook post. "I am literally sick to my stomach and I can’t even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children." Many people commented on Facebook posts from news organizations to say that this was not a suicide but rather a murder-suicide.

New York State Park Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems, NYSPP Marine Patrol, NYSP Aviation, Underwater Recovery Unit, Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Charter Schools are assisting in this investigation. This is an ongoing story.