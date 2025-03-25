Toledo Teenager Keimani Latigue Was Reported Missing — Her Body Was Found a Week Later Keimani Latigue's body was found in a burned-out house in East Toledo, Ohio. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 25 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: WTOL

When 13-year-old Keimani Latigue didn't show up at school on March 18, 2025, her grandmother immediately reported her missing. Dorothy Latigue told Toledo police that her granddaughter "has never done anything like this before," per 13 Action News. This was completely out of character and wasn't normal behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Dorothy also told the outlet that the morning her granddaughter went missing, she arrived home to find the house in complete disarray. "Other than her and I, it’s just two dogs in the house," explained the distraught grandmother. She had no idea who could have caused such a mess. "Her glasses and her underclothes were by the couch in the front," said Dorothy. "Her pajamas were on the dining room floor." What happened to Keimani Latigue? Here's what we know.

Source: WTOL

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Keimani Latigue? Her body was found a week later.

Latigue's father, 33-year-old Darrell Jones, said he last saw his daughter the night before she went missing. According to Jones, Latigue call him because she was home alone and was afraid. "I came over here because she said that it seemed like somebody was trying to break into the house," said Jones. "Me and my cousin sat over here for an hour and we left around 12:30 ish." A week later Latigue's body was found and Jones it the prime suspect.

A murder warrant has been issued for Jones after Latigues body was found in a burned-out house in East Toledo, reported The Blade. "It is the missing girl in the house," Sgt. Roy Kennedy told the outlet. "We’re still working on a few things. We have not located the father." Tiara Kasten, Latigue's mother, was on the scene as police were bringing her daughter's body out from the house. "Let me know when the coroner is bringing her out so I can see if that’s indeed my baby," said Kasten, in tears.