Joshua Riibe Was Reportedly the Last Person to See Sudiksha Konanki — He Is a Person of Interest By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 17 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Law&Crime Network

In March 2025, University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki traveled to Punta Cana with five friends for spring break. The 20-year-old was last seen walking on the beach with six people — four of whom were her friends — when most of the group returned to the nearby hotel where the students were staying. Konanki stayed behind with one other person.

According to a Dominican Republic investigative police report obtained by 6ABC Philadelphia, Konanki was with a young man who told authorities that they went for a swim but got "caught in a big wave." He reportedly returned to shore and promptly fell asleep. When he woke up, Konanki was gone. Her clothes would later be found folded up on a beach chair. Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old from Iowa, was apparently the last to see the young woman. Here's what we know.

Who is Joshua Riibe? He is a person of interest in a missing woman's case.

Authorities say Riibe is not a suspect, though they labeled him a person of interest and confiscated his passport. Investigators spent hours speaking with Riibe, whose story changed several times. Riibe told police that he met Konanki on March 5, the night before she disappeared. Video surveillance from the RIU hotel nightclub the following night shows Konanki and Riibe possibly vomiting before the group headed to the beach around 4 a.m.

The two waded out into the ocean where, per Riibe, they were hit by an enormous wave. "I was holding her under my arm and swimming," he told police. "It was hard. I was a pool lifeguard, not the ocean." Riibe claimed that when they were able to touch sand, he moved Konanki in front of him until they were safely on land. After she got out, Riibe said Konanki grabbed her things and left. This is a different story than the one he told police about passing out and not finding Konanki upon waking up.

Riibe's family expressed their "deep sorrow and solidarity with the family of Sudiksha Konanski."

Riibe's parents released a statement expressing sympathy for Konanki's family, reported WTAE, while also showing support for the 22-year-old. "We express our deep sorrow and solidarity with the family of Sudiksha Konanski during this painful time," they said. "Above all, we wish to contribute to the search efforts and understand the anguish and uncertainty they are going through and we share the hope that Sudiksha will be found as soon as possible."

They went on to say that Riibe is a college senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and is pursuing a degree in land survey. "Throughout his life, he has shown a strong dedication to those around him, participating in sports, student events, and volunteer activities," said Riibe's family. "His faith and values have guided his path, and those who know him can attest to his integrity and good heart." He was further described as a beloved son, brother, and friend who is kind and funny.