Amber Thurman's Family Thanks Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz for Telling Her Story Amber Thurman's family says Governor Walz is "advocating for common sense laws while exhibiting compassion." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 2 2024, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/11 Alive Amber Thurman (R) with a friend

Amber Thurman was an otherwise healthy 28-year-old woman who died in 2022 as a result of restrictive abortion laws in the state of Georgia, reported Pro Publica. The mother of one was establishing a new life with her son when she found out she was pregnant with twins. Thurman made the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy, which involved traveling to North Carolina for a surgical abortion. Due to an influx of new patients, she had to switch to a medical abortion at the last minute.

She would later die due to a rare complication from the abortion pills. Had Thurman had access to the care she needed in her home state of Georgia, this wouldn't have happened. During the 2024 vice presidential debate, Democratic nominee Tim Walz told Thurman's story. In response to that, her family issued a statement. Details to follow.

Amber Thurman's family released a statement following the 2024 vice presidential debate.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Thurman family, posted a statement from her family on X following the 2024 debate. They thanked Governor Walz for sharing Thurman's story and commended him for supporting women's reproductive rights. They also reminded everyone that her death was a "direct result of Georgia's archaic and dangerously restrictive abortion laws, which denied her the life-saving care she so desperately needed."