Abortion Rights Activist Hadley Duvall Stars in New Harris Campaign Ad to Tell Her Harrowing Story

Content warning: This article discusses child sexual abuse and incest. Roe v. Wade supporter and abortion rights activist Hadley Duvall is no stranger to the campaign trail. The Kentucky woman's dedicated work and heartbreaking life story have been highlighted by politicians all over the country running for different offices, from Andy Beshear to Joe Biden — and now, Hadley is starring in a new campaign ad to support Kamala Harris's run for president.

In the ad, Hadley tells the harrowing story of her childhood trauma and why it has led her to feel so strongly about women having the right to an abortion — especially in cases of rape or incest. Let's take a look at Hadley's tragic past.

What happened to Hadley Duvall? She tells her story in Kamala Harris's new campaign ad.

"I've never slept a full night in my entire life," Hadley says in a voiceover as the ad kicks off. It shows her milling around her home, now living her life peacefully as a young adult woman — a stark contrast to the story she's about to tell. "I was 5 years old when my stepfather abused me for the first time," she continues. "I just felt like I was alone on a planet with a monster."

Sadly, due to her stepfather's abuse, which continued until she was 12 years old, Hadley became pregnant. "I just remember thinking, I have to get out of my skin. I can’t be me right now. Like, this can’t be it," she says. "I didn’t know what to do. I was a child. I didn’t know what it meant to be pregnant, at all." Images of a young pre-teen Hadley flash onto the screen to really hit the message home. "But I had options."

In past interviews outside of the campaign ad, Hadley has shared that before she was able to seek medical intervention, she sadly suffered a "painful" miscarriage: "That was painful, I was alone, and I couldn’t tell anybody."

Hadley is now using her platform to slam the Donald Trump administration for the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow many statewide abortion bans to take hold across the country. "Because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, girls and women all over the country have lost the right to choose, even for rape or incest," she says in the ad. "Donald Trump did this. He took away our freedom."

Hadley Duvall's stepfather, Jeremy Whitledge, is serving time in prison.

Per reports from ABC's WBKO, a news outlet local to Hadley's hometown, her stepfather, Jeremy Whitledge, is serving prison time for the crimes he committed against her.

The Owensboro, Ky. man was reportedly indicted by a grand jury in 2017 on charges of incest, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12, as well as first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor with a victim under 16. He pled guilty to these charges and will be eligible for parole in 2032.