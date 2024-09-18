Home > News > Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hit Kamala Harris for Not Having Kids, but Does She? Sarah Huckabee Sanders has feelings about people who don't have kids. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After serving as his press secretary during his first administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now on the campaign trail for her former boss. During a rally in Flint, Mich., Sanders discussed current Vice President Kamala Harris, taking a swipe at her for not having biological children.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the attack, many naturally wondered what Sanders's situation was at home. Here's what we know about whether she has kids, and what she's said about them.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Sarah Huckabee Sanders have children.

In her speech, Sanders said that her own children were a "permanent reminder of what's important" and said that they "keep me humble." "You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you’re kind of special," she said. "Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you’re actually not that big of a deal."

"So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," she added, suggesting that because the vice president does not have any biological children, she doesn't have anyone around to keep her humble. Sanders met her husband Bryan Sanders during her father Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign. The two got married in 2010, and have three children: Scarlett Wiles Sanders, William Huckabee Sanders, and George Sanders.

Article continues below advertisement

Having children is now apparently a partisan issue.

As Sanders's attack suggests, having children of your own is now a much more partisan issue than it is in most election cycles. The issue began when vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance said that the people running the Democratic Party were "childless cat ladies" who don't have any stake in the future of the country because they don't have kids of their own.

Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble. https://t.co/mFL4932bXp — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) September 18, 2024 Source: Twitter/@keprettybird

Article continues below advertisement

Harris is the stepmother to her husband Doug's children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. In response to Sanders's remarks, Cole and Ella's mother Kerstin wrote: "Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble."

Taylor Swift also seemed to take offense at the suggestion that people without children don't have any stake in the future of the country. In her formal endorsement of Harris, she signed the post by saying that she was a "childless cat lady." Swift, famously, has three cats. While there are some people who clearly believe in pursuing parenthood, it's unclear whether the condemnatory tone that some Republicans are taking toward people who do not have children will be effective.