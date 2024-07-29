Home > News > Politics Before He Met Kamala, Doug Emhoff Was Married to a Film Producer Before he was Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff was married with children. But why did his first marriage end? By Jamie Lerner Published Jul. 29 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has already made history in the White House as the first male spouse of a vice president during Kamala Harris’s time in that office. Beyond that, however, he was also divorced before he met Kamala in 2013 after his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff (née Mackin).

Doug and Kerstin were married for 16 years and had two children, Cole and Ella, before they divorced in 2008. Five years later, Doug met Kamala. But why did Doug and Kerstin get divorced?

Doug and Kerstin got divorced in 2008 for unspecified reasons.

While the modern era loves a bit of gossip, Doug and Kerstin have never talked publicly about their reasons for divorce, despite speaking frequently about their relationship and subsequent friendship. In a 2016 Marie Claire profile about Doug, it was revealed that he and Kerstin married in 1992. Now the co-founder and chief executive of production company Prettybird, Kerstin’s work in filmmaking may have beat out her ex-husband’s coolness factor.

Doug and Kerstin divorced in 2008 after 16 years of marriage. While the reasons behind their divorce haven’t been made public, Doug and Kerstin have remained beyond amicable in the public eye. Kamala has often said that their blended family is “almost too functional” as she and Kerstin have become friends over the years of co-parenting Ella and Cole.

“When [Doug and Kamala] first started dating and [Kamala] was [attorney general of California], I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s cool. Don’t mess this up!’” Kerstin told Marie Claire. Once Kamala went on the campaign trail as Biden’s running mate, Kerstin stepped up to volunteer for the campaign, shocking staffers and media pundits alike.

Because of the closeness of Kamala, Kerstin, and Doug’s relationships, it’s not out of the question that Doug and Kerstin’s divorce was just as amicable as Kamala and Kerstin’s friendship. “We really hit it off ourselves and became friends,” Kamala wrote in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold. In fact, the three of them even attended spin classes together.

“When she was [California attorney general] and senator, I’d meet them at the SoulCycle by their house, and we’d take a class together,” Kerstin told Politico. “There’s just no chance of doing that now … We’ve talked about that but I think it would torture Secret Service.” Kerstin also added that in 2007 at 40 years old, she had a bit of a “midlife crisis,” which is when she started Prettybird.

Considering the timing of Kerstin’s midlife crisis and her burgeoning film production career, it’s possible that she and Doug just grew separately and fell out of love. However, their love for their kids is evident as Kerstin has continued to co-parent alongside her ex-husband and the vice president, often singing their praises.

In fact, when J.D. Vance tried to insult Kamala by calling her a “childless cat lady,” Kerstin had one of the fiercest defenses. “These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” Kerstin Emhoff shared in a statement to CNN. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”