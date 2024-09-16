Home > News > Politics Nicky Jam Deletes Instagram Post Endorsing Donald Trump Amid Backlash From Fans "There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 16 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / MEGA

Usually when a celebrity endorses a candidate for president, the candidate knows who they are, or at least their gender. However, that was not the case when Nicky Jam made an appearance at a Donald Trump rally.

The former president introduced the Puerto Rican artist, saying, "You know Nicky Jam? She's hot," before Nicky appeared, prompting Trump to add, "I'm glad he came up." Despite the cringe-worthy encounter, Nicky Jam posted the video to his Instagram. However, it seemed he had a change of mind and took the video down shortly after.

Source: FOX

Nicky Jam deletes Instagram post amid backlash from fans and fellow Latinx artists.

At the rally in Las Vegas, Nicky tells the crowd, "People that come from where I come from don't they don't meet the president, so I'm lucky. I'm gonna say this, but we need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president." Following his statements, fans flooded Nicky's Instagram with comments, disagreeing with his political stance.

"Trump thought you were a girl! He didn’t even take the time to look you up and you’re here kissing his toes," one follower wrote before another added, "Trump delayed $20 billion of hurricane relief funds to Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit... Think carefully about who you vote for in this election, as they will have the power to make decisions that affect us all, whether you’re actively involved in politics or not."

Nicky also received backlash from the music community, with Mexican band Maná sharing a post that reads, "Maná does not work with racists." They continued, "For the last 30 years Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos around the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people. For this reason, today Maná decided to take down its collaboration with Nicky Jam “Pies a Cabeza” from all digital platforms."

Even fellow reggaeton artist J Balvin was caught in the crosshair of Nicky's post endorsing Trump after he commented "Campeón." However, on TikTok, he clarified his comment on a fan's video. "Nicky Jam and I are brothers," he wrote. "I said 'campeón' because he laughed at the situation... because he makes fun of his bully." Nicky Jam has also disabled comments on his most recent Instagram post.

Please tell me the comment J Balvin made on Nicky Jam’s instagram post was just a misunderstanding… I can’t have him supporting Trump too. 😩 — M🫧 (@heyitsmaria01) September 15, 2024

Previously, Nicki Jam said he does not comment on politics or religion.

Fans were surprised that Nicky was so outspoken about Trump since he has always kept his political opinions to himself. "Neither politics nor religion, I don't get involved with those two things," he said in an earlier interview after being asked about fellow artists like Anuel AA and Bad Bunny endorsing candidates. "There is always going to be someone who is against what you say."