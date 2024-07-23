Home > News > Politics Andy Beshear Shares a Dedication to His Faith With Other Democratic Leaders, Such as Joe Biden Andy Beshear is one of those rare democratic politicians who’s been able to harness a red state, perhaps due to his faith. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 23 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As the United States looks toward who Kamala Harris could pick as her vice presidential running mate upon the news of Joe Biden’s exit from the race, many of us are learning a lot about the potential candidates. One such candidate is Andy Beshear, the democratic governor of Kentucky who followed in his father’s footsteps to hold the highest political office in a GOP-controlled state.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Andy was able to defeat the Trump-backed incumbent Kentucky governor in 2019, defeating another Republican opponent in 2023. Proving his competence in winning over swing state voters, Andy’s faith could be a huge reason for his popularity in otherwise red states. So what is Andy Beshear’s religion?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Religion is important to Andy Beshear, who attends church every Sunday with his family.

While many Republicans are critical of Andy’s dedication to his religion because of his political views, he’s spoken frequently and fondly of his faith. Andy and his wife, Britainy, are members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Not only are they members, but they are both deacons at Beargrass Christian, the church they attend every Sunday with their two children, Will and Lila.

Beyond that, Andy comes from a long line of ministers. His father, Steve Beshear, who was also a democratic governor of Kentucky from 2007–2015, taught Andy about their family’s dedication to the Christian faith. Andy’s grandfather was actually a Baptist minister from Dawson Springs, Kent. His great-grandfather was also a Baptist minister. In fact, religion has been one of the driving principles behind Andy’s campaigns and his connection to his constituents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

“Together, we will not meet hate with hate, or anger with anger, or even frustration with frustration,” Andy said in his 2023 inaugural speech. “Instead, we will continue with the same love, empathy, and compassion that has guided us through so much. For me, these values are grounded in my faith. It teaches me to love my neighbor as myself. To not judge, lest I be judged. That what I do to the least of thee, I do to He.

Article continues below advertisement

“My faith teaches me that all human beings deserve true dignity and opportunity and that we can come together simply by acknowledging that our faith and values call us to be better; and for me, remembering that my savior could have been the Prince of Power, but chose to be the Prince of Peace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Andy has shared throughout the years that he credits his religion with his democratic outlook as a way to bring people together rather than to tear them apart. He’s a great example of someone who works across the political aisle to appease (and upset) both sides, usually with his dedication to Christianity at the center of it.

In fact, Andy’s faith has even driven his views on reproductive rights, as he believes that men should not seek power over women and their bodies. He has been frequently criticized for a “pro-abortion” stance, when in reality, he simply believes that women should not be forced into pregancy against their wishes, especially in cases of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

But when Andy’s opponent, Matt Bevin, criticized his views, Andy’s minister, Leigh Bond, shared, "Even with their demanding schedule, the [Beshear] family makes it a priority to be present in worship. And they don’t just ‘show up.’ Their faith and commitment to God inspire them to serve others and engage in ministry beyond the walls of the church."