Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Could Be Tapped as a VP Pick — Let's Meet His Wife

"While I can't get to every school in Kentucky ... I do enjoy the opportunity with the schools I've been able to get to." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 22 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Unless something drastic happens, it's looking like Kamala Harris is going to be running against former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Since President Biden stepped aside, various members of the Democratic party have come forward to endorse Vice President Harris. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is one of them.

According to Politico, Andy has already stated he won't be making a presidential run this time around, which could have something to do with the fact that he is a potential VP pick for Kamala. With this in mind, all eyes have turned to his family. Andy Beshear's wife will undoubtedly be scrutinized. Let's get to know her.

Andy Beshear's wife advocates for the children of Kentucky.

Britainy Beshear cares about children, and it shows in the advocacy work she has done since becoming the First Lady of Kentucky. When Western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes only two years into her time as First Lady, Britainy got to work setting up a toy drive for the children affected by this disaster. Why toys? This happened right before Christmas 2021.

The following summer when floods swept through Eastern Kentucky, Britainy was able to secure over $200,000 in gift card donations as well as 100,000 toys to help kids deal with this heartbreaking situation. This has been a constant in her personal life as well, as she is incredibly involved in her own children's education and volunteers in class and at after-school programs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Britainy started the “Coverings for Kids” program which helped secure face masks for children all over Kentucky. She achieved this feat by way of donations from her fellow Kentuckians and from corporations like Ford Motor Co. Her efforts purchased over a million masks for kids across her state.