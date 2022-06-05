Kim Kardashian Advocates for Imprisoned Father of Child Slain at Uvalde Shooting

Eliahana Cruz Torres was 10-years-old when an 18-year-old murderer with a history of family dysfunction brandishing an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx. and opened fire. She was one of 19 students and 2 teachers slain in the mass shooting.

Eliahana's father, 45-year-old Eli Torres was unable to attend her funeral.