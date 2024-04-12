Home > News > Human Interest Morgan Geyser, 12-Year-Old Mastermind Behind the 'Slender Man' Stabbings, Denied Release "We come back to risk. The dangerous risk is significant for the community," said Judge Michael Bohren. By Brandon Charles Apr. 12 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Waukesha County

On April 11, 2024, Morgan Geyse, one of the kids responsible for the Slender Man stabbings that turned a meme into a sickening reality, has now been denied conditional release.

A meme from the Something Awful forum somehow evolved into an obsession for two pre-teen kids in the early 2010s. Taken to its extreme, an innocent kid nearly died, two more have served time in mental health facilities, and no one benefitted.

Slender Man went from a 2009 meme into a 2014 real life horror story

Geyse has been in a Wisconsin mental health facility since the stabbings of fellow child and former friend Payton Leutner. Geyse and friend Anissa Weier lured Payton into a wooded area of a park and stabbed the girl 19 times. Weier was sentenced to 25 years to life in a mental health institution. She was released after seven years. Geyse was sentenced to 40 years to life.

At the April 11 hearing four mental health doctors testified in relation to Geyse, her mental health, and potential release. According to CBS 58, Dr. Brooke Lundbohm, clinical psychologist, said, "It is my opinion that she continues to pose a significant risk of bodily harm to self, others, or property." Dr. Deborah Collins, a licensed psychologist, agreed with the assessment.

Two doctors do think Geyse is ready to emerge into public. Dr. Kenneth Robbins said, "There is no suggestion that she is dangerous at this time, and the kinds of things that Morgan needs in my view…. help with socialization, help with education, help with being independent, are things that Winnebago can no longer provide in an effective way." Dr. Kayla Pope said, "At this point, she is safe to return to the community. I don't know that much more could be done to make her safer."

Judge Michael Bohren disagreed. He said, "We come back to risk. The dangerous risk is significant for the community." Don't be surprised if this case is revisited before the end of the year. Defense attorney Anthony Cotton said, "I think we'll pursue it in six months. She's making progress and doctors hinted at that."

Payton Leutner publicly spoke about her survival for the first time as a 17-year-old.

Leutner spoke about the attacks for the first time in an October 2019 interview with ABC. Speaking about what happened before the attack, she said. "They just wanted to go on a walk and I didn't think much of it. It's just a walk. It's in Waukesha. What bad stuff happens in Waukesha, Wisconsin?"

After being left for dead by her fellow 12-year-olds, Leutner crawled to a nearby bike path for help. She was discovered and rushed to the hospital. Leutner nearly died from her wounds. She was saved after six hours of surgery at the ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. "I remember the first thing that I thought after I woke up was like, 'Did they get them?'" she told ABC. "'Are they there? Are they in custody? Are they still out?'"

Speaking about the motive, the Slender Man of it all, Leutner wasn’t shocked. “After I heard why she did it, I was like, 'Well, this doesn't surprise me at all because she believed so hard in this thing that she would do anything for it.'"