Sirenhead, the Internet's Newest Obsession, Is Here to Haunt Your Dreams

But who — or what — is Sirenhead, and is it real ?

While the slender, faceless figure that followed you in foggy woods previously captivated the internet, Sirenhead is the internet's newest obsession, infiltrating its way into video games and even TikTok .

Is Sirenhead real?

Created by Canadian illustrator Trevor Henderson, who specializes in creating creepy characters, Sirenhead was first seen on Trevor's feed in 2018. The creature, characterized by its towering emaciated figure and sirens in place of a head, reveals its presence with the ominous sound of — you guessed it — sirens.

Source: TikTok

Sirenhead is just an original character created by Trevor, and has no basis in history or myth. So no, you don't need to keep yourself up at night worrying your next trot through the woods will be met with a towering killer alarm.

"She was on vacation with her husband and they were scoping out graveyards on the way, as you do, when she saw it," his post debuting the creature reads.

"Rising out of the old cemetery, big as an old (macabre) telephone pole. Was this some kind of bizarre art piece the authorities hadn't gotten wise to yet? Even as she stepped out of the car, the megaphones on it's 'head' screeched to life. 'NINE. EIGHTEEN. ONE. CHILD. SEVENTEEN. REMOVE. VILE.' A buzzing, doubled voice screamed random words at her. At this point, it jerked into motion, striding down the hill towards her."

Over the last couple of years, Trevor has continued the lore of Sirenhead, creating a visual explaining some of the monster's features and history — even continuing to create stories of its "sightings" throughout history.