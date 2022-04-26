Most people's earliest memories of Andrew McCarthy are either as the tortured writer in St. Elmo's Fire or the rich kid who falls for the girl from the other side of the tracks in Pretty in Pink. Since then, he's been both in front of and behind the camera countless times, and even wrote a book or two.

Andrew has been parodied on Saturday Night Live by former cast member Jay Mohr, and has been sober since 1992. He really has done it all. Now, Andrew is about to add doctor to his resume (kind of) with a stint on The Resident as Dr. Ian Sullivan. Who is this mysterious new doctor, and can we somehow get a Brat Pack crossover with Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone Star?