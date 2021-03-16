Notorious Pirate Anne Bonny Narrowly Escaped Execution Because She Was Pregnant

"Had you fought like a man, you need not have been hang'd like a dog," were the famous parting words Anne Bonny addressed to her lover and partner in crime, Calico Jack (aka John Rackham).

Anne likely joined Calico Jack and his team after she and her husband, John Bonny, moved to New Providence in the Bahamas. Calico Jack and the rest of the crew got busted in 1720. Anne survived the consequent trial because she was pregnant. Did she raise any of the children?