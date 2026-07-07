Anne Hathaway's Hilarious Response to her Viral Fashion Mishap Wins Fans Over “I walked out with the confidence of someone who chooses to wear her dress backwards," Anne Hathaway said about her recent fashion mishap. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 7 2026, 6:05 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway, 43, found herself in a wardrobe mix-up after wearing her jumpsuit backwards during a New York City appearance.

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Source: MEGA

Rather than let it become an awkward headline, Hathaway turned it into a viral reaction video on Instagram, playfully going through the stages of realizing her mistake.

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Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Wardrobe Blunder

In a now-viral Instagram post, she is seen wearing a red Ashlyn Spring/Summer 2026 set with red open-toed heels and a Bvlgari choker. However, she wore the jumpsuit backwards during the appearance.

Fans quickly noticed the mishap, and it became a viral moment. Clearing the air, Hathaway admitted that the ‘smartest detail’ was nothing more than just an honest mistake. She shared multiple news articles and said in a video, “I did?” as she realizes and says, “I did… I did.”

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Fans were delighted by her humor, with one comparing her reaction to her The Princess Diaries character. The comment read, “This was such a Queen Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi move.”

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Others online joked about the mix-up and praised her for owning it rather than trying to explain it away. “Honestly a flex on how amazing you are that its a ”trick” instead of a “pregnancy brain oopsie,” a fan wrote, while another one added, “Her humour is unmatched.”

‘A Total Fluke for Me’

During the world premiere of The Odyssey in London on Monday, Hathaway broke down exactly how the situation unfolded in a conversation with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

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‘It was a total fluke for me. I just apparently didn’t look at the reference image closely enough,” she said. “I walked out with the confidence of someone who chooses to wear her dress backwards," she added with a chuckle.

The Devil Wears Prada actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman, went on to link the mix-up to a “pregnancy hack” she’d heard about from other moms.

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"I've heard from other pregnant women that a great maternity hack is if you have to go to an event, you get a dress that has a train and then you wear it backwards. And then the train accommodates for the bump, so maybe I heard that and it just got in there somehow.”

Hathaway’s maternity style throughout the press tour has leaned toward breezy, comfortable pieces. For the Odyssey photocall in London, she wore a white Blumarine dress paired with Gianvito Rossi boots. At the film’s world premiere, she wore a strapless custom Dior gown, showing off her baby bump.

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Discussing how she chose the Dior gown, she said she’d fallen in love with it while looking at options for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour.

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“I saw this dress, actually, when I was looking for some options for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press, and I fell in love with it. This is a Jonathan Anderson for Dior. And I said ‘If it’s alright, would you please wait for me and hold this for me? Because in a few months I think it’s gonna work.’”