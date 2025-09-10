Anna Wintour’s Reaction to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Was Surprisingly Candid "Well, I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about." By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 10 2025, 5:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega and YouTube/@RottenTomatoesCLASSICTRAILERS

Anna Wintour didn’t say much when The Devil Wears Prada dropped in 2006. That’s not surprising. She doesn’t tend to explain herself, especially not to the press. When your signature bob and sunglasses inspire a character like Miranda Priestly, however, people are bound to speculate.

She let the comparisons swirl. She didn’t confirm, didn’t deny. Honestly, that made the whole thing even juicier. In 2025, however, Anna finally broke her silence. Anna Wintour’s reaction to The Devil Wears Prada is finally public. It is surprisingly candid, and it is exactly the kind of reaction everyone expected from Anna.

Anna Wintour’s reaction to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is more thoughtful than icy.

As anyone who has followed her knows, Anna doesn’t just give reactions. She curates them. So when she finally opened up about the film in an interview on The New Yorker Radio Hour and on The Run-Through With Vogue, it felt like the fashion equivalent of Beyoncé dropping an album out of nowhere. To everyone’s surprise, she didn’t hate the movie or the character everyone has spent years comparing to her.

Anna called Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly “a caricature” — but she also said it was “highly enjoyable and very funny.” She even described the movie as “a fair shot,” which, coming from someone known for her cool detachment, is basically a hug. She praised the performances, the wit, and the way it captured a slice of the fashion world.

Anna had previously reacted to the movie with silence and neutral statements.

Back when the movie premiered, Anna showed up to the screening in full Prada. Which was either brilliant PR or pure chaos energy — or maybe both. While many had hoped for a reaction to the film, Anna gave them nothing.

“Anything that makes fashion entertaining and glamorous and interesting is wonderful for our industry,” she told the press at the time, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly. Technically, she answered the question. Emotionally? Not so much. There were whispers of subtle snubs too. Director David Frankel once recalled introducing himself to her at a tennis match — she reportedly stopped mid-handshake when she learned he directed the film. Was it shade? Was it just Anna being Anna? We’ll never really know.

Even years later, when she attended the West End stage adaptation, she kept up the poker face. When asked by the BBC if she saw herself in Miranda, she gave the kind of elegant sidestep only she could pull off: “It’s for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly.” Translation? She wasn’t going there.

So, why did she decide to open up now?

Good question. She didn’t say. Honestly, she doesn’t need to. Maybe enough time passed. Maybe she’s simply over it. Perhaps it’s because the film has become less of a takedown and more of a fashion fairy tale.