Actor Candice Bergen's Daughter Chloe Malle Was Promoted by Anna Wintour at 'Vogue'

Although Candice Bergen, known for shows like Murphy Brown and Boston Legal and movies like Miss Congeniality, has a daughter in the public eye as well, Chloe Malle opted not to follow in her famous mom's footsteps. Instead, per The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe chose a career in journalism, most notably with Vogue magazine, and before that, she worked at other high-profile publications.

Chloe's father is the French film director Louis Malle, who was married to Candice from 1980 until 1995, when they split. Chloe is their only child. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe contributed pieces to Vogue for several years before she joined the publication in 2011 as the social editor. Since then, she continued to grow as a member of the staff until longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Chloe as the U.S. head of editorial content for Vogue.

Candice Bergen's daughter Chloe Malle was named as 'Vogue's' top editorial leader.

Although Chloe was not named as the editor-in-chief, a role that Anna famously held for more than 30 years, the Vogue powerhouse did commend Chloe for her work over the years. And, per CNN, Chloe reports to Anna in her higher role within Vogue. Chloe's Linkedin says that she became the full-time editor for the digital version of Vogue in October 2023, leading all U.S. editorial teams.

"Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue's long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new," Anna shared in a statement on Vogue's website. "I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before."

As Chloe built her career from the ground up, seemingly with no influence from her famous parents, she found the time to have a family, too. In 2015, she married executive Graham McGrath Albert, according to The New York Times. They have two kids together, Louis Albert, who was born in 2020, and Alice Malle Albert, who was born in 2022.

Chloe Malle worked for other publications before 'Vogue.'

Chloe told Into the Gloss that she was always interested in writing in and even edited a weekly newspaper at Brown University, but she didn't necessarily see herself pursuing a career in writing. In fact, she told the outlet, she was "briefly entertaining the idea of going into public health" when she was taken on as an intern for the New York Observer.

Chloe was later asked to freelance for the Style section of The New York Times when one of her editors from The Observer moved over to that publication. After that, she began to freelance for Vogue.