Anne Schedeen, Who Played Kate Tanner on ‘ALF,’ Dies at 77 "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy... adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump... and love for a good story." By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 15 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Anne Schedeen

Anne Schedeen, best known for her role on the 1980s sitcom ALF, passed away on June 14, 2026, at the age of 77. Her family confirmed the news on her official Facebook page, though they did not disclose the specific cause of her death.

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Anne Schedeen Passes Away at 77

The family's statement on Facebook read, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story."

"We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her,” Anne Schedeen’s loved ones wrote on Facebook. "She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on.”

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“Raise a margarita in her honor,” the post continued. “She is survived by beloved friends and family including her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett, darling daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law, Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland “Tony” Schedeen, sister-in-law Julieann Schedeen, and her beloved rescue dogs Roo and Red.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of Annie’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity.” “We all love you, Annie,” it concluded.

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Born Luanne Ruth Schedeen on January 8, 1949, Anne Schedeen grew up on a farm just outside of Portland, Oregon. Her passion for the stage began in early childhood.

Before moving to New York City to launch her professional career, Anne Schedeen honed her acting skills across the West Coast and the Pacific. She studied at Portland State University and Fort Wright College in Spokane, Washington, and even performed in local theater productions in Hawaii.

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Her career spanned nearly three decades, featuring guest roles in classic shows like Emergency!, Cheers, and The Incredible Hulk, She has also appeared in Paper Dolls and Simon & Simon before landing the role in ALF. The late actress’s portrayal of Kate Tanner, the family matriarch, received positive reviews. After stepping away from acting, she pursued a career in interior design, according to Marca.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes came in from her agent and former co-stars following the announcement. Her agent, Tom Markley, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Anne was a true artist and friend. One of a kind. I’ll miss her.”

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Morgan Fairchild, who shared the screen with Schedeen on Paper Dolls, paid tribute on X, saying, "So sorry to hear of Anne’s passing! We did series Paper Dolls together and she was such a lovely lady and wonderful actress! A great loss for all. Condolences to her family."

Fans also took to social media to share emotional tributes.

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So sorry to hear of Anne’s passing! We did series Paper Dolls together and she was such a lovely lady and wonderful actress! A great loss for all. Condolences to her family💔💔 https://t.co/uY7IItNxTz — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) June 15, 2026

A fan commented, "I met Anne when I auditioned for Children’s Hour for the Mark Allen theatre company in about 1964. I may have been 16, she was younger. She got the lead and was stunning! I was struck dumb by her talent." "We both went to Portland State, worked on some shows with her, and never lost my full out fan girl love of everything she did. I am so lucky to have had that time with her. My heart goes out to family and friends. An amazing, brilliant, bright light," the fan added.

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RIP Anne Schedeen, Actress

Kate Tanner on ALF, Embryo, Emergency!, Three's Company, Paper Dolls, Cheers, Judging Amy, Marcus Welby, M.D., Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster, Heaven's Prisoners, Praying Mantis, Simon & Simon, Magnum, P.I.#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/l8WPhawgV4 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) June 15, 2026

“I’m so sorry to hear this. I had the pleasure of meeting Annie in Camden, ME a few years ago and she was a delight. My deepest sympathy,” wrote another.

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A third fan wrote, “When I attended Portland State University 1969-1971, there were a handful of wonderful people who anchored the busy theater scene at that time. Annie was one of those and I’ve never forgotten how she made me feel useful and welcome. I miss you greatly, and my life was changed by you and the crowd you attracted on stage.”