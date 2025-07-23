What Were the Results of Professional Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert's Autopsy? The athlete left behind a legacy that includes accomplishments in the French F4 and the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0. By Diego Peralta Published July 23 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Every time the F1 organizes a race, the drivers put their lives on the line to emerge victorious. Beyond the major Formula 1 events, Anthoine Hubert was trying to improve his record when he tragically lost his life in an accident. The 2019 edition of the Spa-Francorchamps FIA Formula 2 round was forever marked because of the accident that involved Anthoine, Giuliano Alesi and Juan Manuel Correa.

The entire racing world grieved the loss of a charismatic and accomplished competitor. The details surrounding Anthoine's passing aren't as simple as someone might expect when taking into account the circumstances of the accident. What were the results of Anthoine Hubert's autopsy? Here's what we know about the tragic death of the French professional racing driver.

What were the results of Anthoine Hubert's autopsy?

Anthoine Hubert entered the 2019 Spa-Francorchamps FIA Formula 2 round with the hopes of improving his results for the overall Formula 2 championship. The race went on as expected until Giuliano Alesi lost control of his vehicle. According to Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, Giuliano was trying to climb the Raidillon curve when a puncture forced him to head towards the run-off area. Ralph Boschung slowed down to avoid the debris field left behind by Giuliano.

Anthoine couldn't see where Ralph was, with the French athlete accidentally hitting the right rear wheel of his peer. The impact forced Anthoine to stop in a perpendicular position with relation to the track, with Juan Manuel Correa smashing into the French driver at a speed of 135 mph. Anthoine was rescued by emergency services after Juan Manuel's vehicle impacted his own, with paramedics rushing the French driver to the circuit's medical center.

According to the BBC, the FIA stated that Anthoine Hubert passed away due to "unsurvivable trauma caused by the extremely high level of energy transferred and dissipated." While professional racing vehicles have plenty of protective equipment in store for emergencies, the position in which the French athlete was left on the track was far too vulnerable, with speeding cars making their way to the scene of the accident. No drivers were blamed for the tragedy that took place that day.

Did Anthoine Hubert Die on Impact?

According to the official statement released by the F2 on the day of the accident, Anthoine Hubert was pronounced dead 90 minutes after the crash took place. The driver lost his life from the injuries he sustained upon impact, but he didn't die immediately after Juan Manuel's car struck his vehicle. The medical staff present at the event did everything in their power to save Anthoine's life, but the damage sustained during the collision was too severe for the driver to survive.