Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Daniel Ricciardo Is "at Peace" With Leaving F1 Following Poor Performances By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 23 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After more than a decade of competition, Daniel Ricciardo is apparently "at peace" with the end of his F1 career. Following the 2024 Singapore GP, it seems like Daniel's time in competition may be coming to an end, which led many to wonder why Daniel was leaving his career as a racer behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel has not found success on the track this year, and many of the reasons for his leaving the sport behind are out of his control. Here's what we know about why he's leaving F1, and what he said about the fact that he appears to be at the end of the road.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Daniel Ricciardo leaving F1?

Daniel Riccardo is leaving F1 because Red Bull appears prepared to drop him from their program following the Singapore GP. He finished last of the running cars in the race, and it appears that the team wants to test Liam Lawson in his spot for the remainder of the season, which means there is no room left on the team.

Given that the writing appears to be on the wall, Daniel was in a reflective mood following the race. “I always said I don’t want to come back just to be on the grid,” he said during an interview with Sky Sports F1. “I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull. Obviously, it didn’t come to fruition." Even though he didn't get the perfect ending he was looking for, he's still glad to have had the career he had.

Article continues below advertisement

“So then I also have to ask myself the question, ‘Well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?’ I put my best foot forward, let’s say the fairytale ending didn’t happen," he said. “But I also have to look back on what it’s been. Thirteen or so years and I’m proud. Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it’s something I’m appreciative of. That one today means a little something.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he feels "at peace" with the fact that he is likely done racing in F1. “I have to be prepared for this maybe being it. Let’s say I’m at peace with it," he said. From 2014-2020, Daniel was seen as a potential world champion who had podiumed during 31 races in that span. After joining McLaren in 2021, though, Daniel lost many of the skills that had once made him an elite driver, and his career began a downward trajectory from there.