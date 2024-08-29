Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Is F1 Driver Franco Colapinto Dating? Rumors Say He's Back With His Ex Is Franco back with Estelle? By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 29 2024, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of Formula 1, the drivers are often known for both their skill and their personal lives, as fans become invested in learning everything they can about their favorite racers. From their relationships to their families and everything in between, folks are often looking for all the latest info they can find.

Article continues below advertisement

Case in point: Argentine driver Franco Colapinto, who made his Formula 1 debut in 2023 with Williams Driver Academy. While fans are certainly impressed by his steady climb through the racing ranks, many of them also want to know more about his dating life — especially after some rumors started swirling in summer 2024 regarding his ex-girlfriend. On that note: Who is Franco Colapinto dating? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Franco Colapinto dating? Is he with Estelle Langinier?

Word on the street is that Franco is dating one of his exes. Reportedly, Franco used to date law student Estelle Langinier (also known as Estelle Ogilvy or Estelle Manning), before Estelle got with British racer Oliver ("Ollie") Bearman. Estelle and Ollie seemingly called it quits around July 2024, when the @f1gossippofficial Instagram account made a post about how they no longer followed each other on Instagram. (Specifically, Ollie supposedly unfollowed her from his private account.)

The @f1gossippofficial account noted that Estelle had also stopped following the Haas team, which Ollie signed a deal with for 2025. Estelle then reportedly posted and deleted some TikToks indicating that she'd been betrayed, but without going into details. Estelle also apparently re-followed her ex — Franco, that is — on Instagram, and fans speculated that this meant the exes were back on.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the @f1gossippoffical account's post about this, one fan took to the comments section to break down the alleged drama.

Article continues below advertisement

The fan wrote: "[Estelle] never denied that she was [Franco's] girlfriend. She then started dating Ollie just around the time it was announced that [he] would be a reserve driver for Hass and Ferrari. Then she said that she was never Franco's girlfriend and they only went on a couple of dates but that she left him because he was dating other girls .... Now she's implying that Ollie cheated on her. And [she] follows Franco again."