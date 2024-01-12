Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Lewis Hamilton Has Been Linked to Plenty of Your Favorite Stars, but Did He Actually Date Them? Racer Lewis Hamilton is spotted often with some gorgeous women. Which one of them has he actually dated? It's hard to truly say without confirmation. By Alex West Jan. 12 2024, Published 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Formula 1 racing started getting more popular in recent years and right in the center of it all is Lewis Hamilton. He's known for his pure talent in the motorsport and being backed by the famous brand Mercedes.

Article continues below advertisement

With his being so high-profile, he's had the chance to date among the stars, branching out of his normal car box. Below, we take a look at the British driver's dating history.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jodia Ma

Before becoming the huge name he is now, he dated Jodia Ma in high school. They stuck together as he started to go pro and, so, they became a sort of it-couple. Around 2007, they split up.

Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis managed to pull a Pussycat Doll, specifically the lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, in 2007. However, he definitely couldn't hold onto her. While they were having a chaotic on-and-off relationship for years, things ended in 2015, and Nicole made it clear the following year that they weren't talking anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t see anything negative; I think it’s quite natural when people separate and go their own ways. You just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success and love —like, sincerely — and I do,” she told E! “We don’t, like, talk.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna

Music star Rihanna and Lewis seemed to link up in 2015 as rumors swirled around the gossip-sphere. From parties in New York to getaways in the tropics, their time together seemed to mean there was something happening between them. However, Lewis said they were more platonic than romantic when he talked to E! News.

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid, who famously has a child with One Direction's Zayn Malik, spent some time with Lewis in 2015, too. He got a little handsy as they watched a race together. Gigi even made a social media post, giving a shout-out to her potential lover, but nothing was confirmed otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner

"Me and [Kendall Jenner] have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends," Lewis told E! News in 2015. That wasn't necessarily convincing enough for fans who were convinced otherwise about the rumors. He did have a lot of kind things to say about the socialite turned model.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora

Securing yet another pop princess, Lewis was linked to Rita Ora. She popped up at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which caused the world to assume they were together. Nothing ever got confirmed here, though. Catching a pattern? Lewis is often linked to women, but rarely in a confirmed relationship.

Winnie Harlow

Lewis was first linked to Winnie Harlow in 2016, and they were seen again together over the years, including at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. She went on to cheer the driver on at the Circuit de Monaco in 2019, even posting a cute snap of support on her social media and calling him her "good friend." It's unclear if they ever actually dated, or were just always pals.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofia Richie

Lewis was seen several times with Sofia Richie in 2017, including when they attended Paris Fashion Week together, which led to rumors that the two were dating despite a 14-year age gap.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Lewis attended New York Fashion Week together in 2018, so naturally that rumor took off a little. They were seen posing for pictures together which Nicki even posted on her social media, making it seem like she confirmed it, but in reality ... it's hard to say.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin, who is now married to Disney star Dylan Sprouse, was seen with Lewis at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and then again at the Hungarian Grand Prix where she was cheering him on.

Shakira