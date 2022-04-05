Winnie Harlow Once Moved Across the Country After Dating Someone for a Month

Winnie Harlow Once Moved Across the Country After Dating Someone for a MonthBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 5 2022, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
After Winnie Harlow’s appearance on America’s Next Top Model, the Jamaican Canadian fashion model’s life changed. Born Chantelle Brown-Young, Winnie continued soaring despite being let go from the show early on. In addition to becoming a public spokesperson for her skin condition, vitiligo, she’s also graced dozens of runways, billboards, and fashion and beauty brand campaigns. Winnie recently expanded from modeling to entrepreneurship with her beauty brand, Cayskin.
When the supermodel isn’t modeling or working on her business, the Mississauga, Ontario, Canada native’s dating history has been a topic of conversation. In many cases, she’s disclosed some of the most romantic things she’s done for a partner. Here are all the details surrounding Winnie’s love life.
Who is Winnie Harlow dating?
Since expanding her career, Winnie has been involved in several dating rumors with A-listers. In 2019, her fans believed she was dating singer Maluma after they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram, per Page Six. Winnie also turned heads when she and Wiz Khalifa sparked romance rumors after the rapper posted a photo of them snuggled up on his account. Eventually, though, the couple parted ways in 2019.
After her split from Wiz, Winnie began dating Kyle Kuzma. In an interview with Stephen “Twitch” Boss on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said the NBA star DM’d her a year before she responded. However, the pair became inseparable once they connected while quarantined due to the pandemic.
One month into the relationship, Winnie moved to L.A. to be closer to her newfound love, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers at the time. In July 2020, the supermodel reflected on the couple’s progress and new life together.
“Happy birthday @kuz," Winnie captioned under a photo of her kissing Kyle. “Blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul. Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes, and now I’m hooked. Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile every day, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy, king; it’s only up from here, lol. I love you, babe. Have an amazing day today, and kill it at work, young lion.”
Are Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma still in a relationship?
Although they fell in love during L.A.’s lockdown, Winnie and Kyle called it quits temporarily. In August 2021, TMZ first reported that the couple broke up after dating for over a year. Soon after the split, Kyle got traded from the Lakers to the Washington Wizards. It’s unclear if the trade affected his and Winnie’s romance.
During their reported time apart, the model continued working and sharing her adventures with fans as she typically does. In December 2021, Winnie and Kyle started hanging out again for the first time since the breakup speculation. The pair attended dinner at Carbone in New York City, and photographers spotted them holding hands.
Winnie also confirmed that the couple is back on track by continuing to post photos of her and Kyle. She captioned the nickname “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in one post while sitting on her boyfriend’s lap.