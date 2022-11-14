MMA Fighter Anthony "Rumble" Johnson Has Passed Away at 38

Per Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma “is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system"; in this illness, "white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body.”

And according to Hopkins Medicine, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is a rare disease that causes your immune system to not function properly. The site explains: "Certain white blood cells — histiocytes and lymphocytes — attack your other blood cells. These abnormal blood cells collect in your spleen and liver, causing these organs to enlarge."