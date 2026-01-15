‘Antiques Roadshow’ Headed to Three Different States for Its 2026 Tour Will you be there? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 15 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: PBS

PBS's Antiques Roadshow packs a premise that never seems to get old. Folks attend an expo to get their items appraised. And viewers at home get to see the crushing disappointment in their eyes upon learning that whatever they brought in isn't worth all that much, or the delight that the item turned out to be a rare, unique, and quite valuable piece of history.

And if you've ever wanted to see if you could have something in your possession that may be of value, here are some of the locations the Antiques Roadshow tour will be stopping by in 2026.

'Antiques Roadshow' 2026 locations are all over the map.

According to PBS's website, Antiques Roadshow is entering its 31st season, and the program will be hitting up three major cities across the United States, covering the East Coast, West Coast, and the Midwest. Additionally, folks who are interested in securing tickets for the roadshow can purchase them.

Or they have a chance of entering a social media sweepstakes that ends on April 6, 2026. According to the network's web page, folks can secure themselves to two ticks two one of the several tour dates the production team has set up in the three cities selected for its 31st season.

If you do win tickets, then you'll get them around three weeks prior to the event, PBS writes. As for where Antiques Roadshow is traveling to in its 31st installment of the popular appraisal series, they are as follows: Tucson, Ariz.: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Indianapolis, Ind.: Wednesday, June 1, 2026

Mumford, N.Y.: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (Rochester area)

For 2025, the Antiques Roadshow headed over to Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Mich., Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, and Red Butte Garden and Arboretum in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Source: YouTube | @PBS

Where can you get Antiques Roadshow 2026 tickets?

As of this writing, PBS's website doesn't have tickets listed for reservation/purchase, aside from information on how folks can enter the 31st seasons two-tickets sweepstakes. However, the network does indicate that there's a toll-free hotline folks can call or that they can email the series on this official Antiques Roadshow contact form here.

Additionally, if you want to know which appraisers are going to be at the tour dates giving insight into the items presented by folks looking to see if they have items of any value, PBS has a full list of the folks they've worked with listed online.

Source: YouTube | @PBS

There have been some very high 'Antiques Roadshow' appraisals in the show's time.

There have been a lot of folks who were stunned by the valuations given to the items they've brought in front of appraisers for the series. Like the one guest who brought in a 1914 Patek Philippe pocket watch. Jeweler Hartquist told the person who brought it in that it was "the finest watch [they've ever held in [their] hand."

In 2004, they were told the Patek Philippe was worth $250,000 if it were to go to auction. However, they ended up selling it afterwards for more than $1.5 million. Yahoo! writes that in 2018, the same timepiece was given a $2 million to $3 million valuation.

Source: YouTube | @PBS