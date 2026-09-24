Anton Juric Takes Endra’s AI Engineering Platform Into Its Next Stage With U.S. Launch By Reese Watson Published Sept. 24 2026, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Albin Händig

At Endra’s September 14 Epoch event in Las Vegas, Juric helped introduce a new electrical-engineering platform, U.S. commercial availability, and an acquisition that expands the company into mechanical engineering.

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Anton Juric spent much of the past two years bringing Endra’s AI software into engineering firms through boardroom meetings, enterprise negotiations, and lengthy technical evaluations. On September 14, the dynamic looked different. Senior engineers and technology leaders from across the architecture, engineering, and construction industry gathered at AREA15 in Las Vegas for Epoch, where Endra unveiled Endra Power Studio, announced U.S. commercial availability, and disclosed its acquisition of Zurich-based AI lab Planlabs.

For Juric, Endra’s Co-Founder and President, the event marked a visible shift from persuading firms to evaluate the technology to showing an industry audience what the company planned to do next. “I have pitched these firms in their boardrooms for two years,” Juric said. “In Las Vegas, they came to us. That reversal is the whole story of where this industry is right now.”

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Epoch was held the night before Autodesk University, when much of the industry was already arriving in Las Vegas. The venue was capped at 300 spots and drew representatives from firms including AtkinsRéalis, Stantec, Syska Hennessy Group, AECOM, Arup, and Vanderweil. Juric introduced keynote speaker Garry Kasparov, whose “Human and Machine” address examined the relationship between human expertise and increasingly capable technology. The choice reflected Endra’s position that AI should expand engineers’ capacity rather than remove engineers from responsibility for the work.

“Garry lost to a machine and then spent thirty years thinking about what humans and machines do best together,” Juric said. “That is exactly the question every engineering firm in that room is asking, so I wanted them to hear it from him.” The centerpiece of the event was a roughly 30-minute live demonstration of Endra Power Studio. The demonstration compressed an electrical-design workflow that would normally take multiple days into approximately half an hour.

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The platform placed and optimized thousands of electrical units within a real building model, identified issues including duplicate rooms and geometry overlaps, responded to architectural changes, and synchronized the revised design back into Revit. An AI agent also read an unstructured room data sheet PDF and converted the information into a design playbook.

The launch brought a more public stage to a problem Juric has been working on since co-founding Endra in 2024. Before a major building can rise, someone has to engineer the systems that make it function. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering determines how buildings are heated, powered, and supplied with water, yet much of that design work remains labor-intensive. Juric sees engineering capacity becoming increasingly important as demand grows for data centers, housing, healthcare facilities, electrification, and other infrastructure.

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Source: Albin Händig

“There is a huge amount of attention on what the world wants to build, but much less attention on who is actually going to engineer it,” Juric said. “You can have the capital and the demand, but the design still has to be completed by people with the right technical knowledge. If the engineering capacity is not there, the project does not move.”

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Juric came to that conclusion after an earlier entrepreneurial career in another technical field. He co-founded Sectragon, a security technology company in Sweden, built the business through its acquisition by publicly listed TCECUR Sverige AB in 2022, and subsequently joined TCECUR’s group management team while heading an international business unit. That experience gave him a closer look at how established companies evaluate new technology while balancing operational demands and risk.

When AI capabilities advanced, Juric was drawn to the manual technical work underlying physical infrastructure. In 2024, he co-founded Endra with Niklas Lindgren, David Rydberg, and Gustav Hammarlund. Juric and Lindgren had known each other since childhood in Sweden, including years spent playing ice hockey together. At Endra, Juric took responsibility for much of the commercial work required to bring the company’s technology into established engineering firms.

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“You cannot walk into an engineering consultancy and ask them to trust AI because the demonstration looks impressive,” Juric said. “They have to understand what happens when the system meets an actual project and the standards that govern it. An engineering firm has to see that the system can hold up under the requirements of real project work before the conversation changes.”

Based in Sweden, Juric has personally negotiated master service agreements with major engineering firms as Endra expanded across Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Within roughly two years of its founding, the company had signed around 30 enterprise clients, including AtkinsRéalis, WSP, Ramboll, Buro Happold, Sweco, AFRY, and Mott MacDonald. Endra has also raised roughly $75 million, including a $50 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz in April 2026.

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The September launch extended that expansion in several directions at once. Endra Power Studio moved the company further into electrical-engineering workflows, while the acquisition of Planlabs adds a Zurich-based team working on AI for mechanical engineering. Endra also formally opened U.S. commercial availability. “We did not just launch a product that night,” Juric said. “We unveiled Power Studio, opened U.S. commercial availability, and announced an acquisition, all in one evening. I wanted the industry to see the speed we operate at.”

For Juric, the expansion is tied to a larger capacity problem. Engineering consultancies face growing demand for complex infrastructure while relying on a limited supply of professionals qualified to design it. Endra’s approach is to automate portions of repetitive design and documentation work while keeping engineers responsible for technical judgment and the finished result.