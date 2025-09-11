The $59 Apple Crossbody Strap Is Here — and So Are the Memes "After looking at the newly announced Apple stuff, I’m making fun of anybody I see wearing the iPhone Air crossbody strap." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 11 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: Apple;X/@AscendantVoyage

September 2025 is a big month for Apple, to say the least. Not only is the tech giant dropping new iPhones, both the iPhone 17 and the iPhone Air on Sept. 19, but it also rolled out a gadget it’s calling both handy and fashionable, oh, and “beautifully crafted.” Of course we’re talking about the Apple crossbody strap. Oh yes, it’s really a thing! The strap comes in 10 colors and is designed to pair with select Apple cases (so far, it looks compatible with iPhone 17 cases).

It lets you wear your phone like a crossbody bag, saving you the trouble of trying to shove your phone into your pocket or purse (because we all know it’s a struggle!). But did anyone actually ask for this? Judging from the memes it gave rise to on social media, the answer seems pretty clear. Here’s a roundup of the best ones so far.

These Apple crossbody strap memes let us know exactly how people feel about the product.

First things first, the Apple crossbody strap is not some groundbreaking new invention from Apple. Let’s just get that out of the way. Second, the $59 price tag (plus another $50 for a compatible case) is bananas, and people seem to agree. And while the steep price has sparked plenty of criticism, the memes make it clear that people aren’t exactly sold on the look of the strap either.

"Me when the Apple crossbody strap releases."

me when the apple crossbody strap releases pic.twitter.com/vRTd83Feu1 — weston. (@westonplus) September 10, 2025

“It’s where I keep all my things. Get a lot of compliments on this. Plus it’s not a man purse. It’s called a satchel. Indiana Jones wears one.” That classic Hangover scene where Zach Galifianakis (Alan) defends his man purse, sorry, satchel, is pretty priceless. But unlike Alan’s bag, the only thing the Apple crossbody strap is … is pricey. Whether X user @westonplus was defending Apple’s new accessory or mocking it isn’t totally clear, but this next meme doesn’t beat around the bush.

"What I think I’ll look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap vs What I’ll actually look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap."

What I think I’ll look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap vs What I’ll actually look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap pic.twitter.com/kS1vzQkiqd — Lee Edwards (@terronk) September 10, 2025

Promotional photos used to entice customers to buy a product always make it look better than it really is, and X user @terronk seems to think he’ll look like a teacher carrying their phone around like a lanyard hanging down to their belly button. In theory, it sounds cool, but in reality, it might not be as fashionable as one thinks.

Some are impressed by the strap, meanwhile the rest of us are over here like...

Nevertheless, there will still be people buying it.

All in all, the Apple Crossbody Strap looks like a no-go for most.

Not a meme, but definitely a valid point!

Does it come with free iPhone replacement after someone cuts the strap and steal yours? — Andre Mazeron (@Mazeron) September 10, 2025