“This Is the Energy I Need From Men” — Woman Shares How Guy Responded to Man’s Creepy Behavior "Should just be the bare minimum." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 14 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @raebae28 - Unsplash | @Jannes Glas

A woman was floored by the response she received from a man after he learned of another guy's "creepy behavior". TikTok user Rae (@raebae28) posted a viral clip to the popular social media application that sparked a conversation on how great it made her and others feel to see a man go out of his way to ensure that other women felt safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae begins her video by setting down her phone and sharing the appreciation she felt for the way a man addressed another man's incessant advances. She went on to state that she enjoys going out to a lake to play volleyball, and there's a guy, who for the purposes of her story, she refers to as "M," who frequently asks every girl who ventures out onto the lake for their number.

"He exhibits creepy weirdo behavior, right? He's constantly asking all of the women out there for their numbers, for their socials. Asking them on dates, and its persistent, right? He doesn't listen to us when we say no. This man has asked me out like six or seven times in the past three weeks and I've always said no. Last week I looked at him and said please leave me alone and then he asked me out again this week," Rae said.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker went on to state that after one game, her and her friends decided to go and get tacos after playing volleyball and M invited himself along. "So the women go up to some of the men can you make sure that M sits between two guys, we don't wanna deal with him like trying to slip a hand on someone's thigh or like chirping in some woman's ear," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae continued with her story, "And they take it seriously, they're like yeah for sure like we'll make sure that happens. And one guy in the group, we're gonna call him Q, he pipes up he's like wait what's going on? So I explain to Q how M has been behaving towards the women. And Q just goes I believe you. I didn't need male validation in that moment but it hit because no proof needed. He just listened to me and said yeah I believe you."

Rae sits back away from the camera and looks directly into the lens to show how impressed she was by Q's immediate accordance with her request to curb M's advances. "First off, bar has been raised. And then he follows it up with we're gonna make sure he sits next to me and another guy and then we'll have a conversation with him about his behavior," he told the TikToker.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @raebae28

"And I say well I'm not trying to make a big deal out of things. And he's like no, no, you're not making a big deal out of things, his behavior is a big deal." Rae places her hands in front of her face and begins exhaling as if to intone just how stirred she was by the way he replied to her worry about M's actions.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is the energy I need from men. This is the accountability we're asking for. Right, because men like M are not gonna listen to women, they're not listening to women. He's not hearing one single thing that we're saying to him. But men like M might listen to a man like Q, right who's taking initiative and being like, no we're gonna talk to him about his behavior. And make sure that this doesn't happen and continue to happen if it does, he's not allowed back," she relayed.

Toward the end of her clip, she offered a final glowing assessment of the way the man heeded her concerns. "Standards have been raised, this is now the only acceptable response when you hear of a man exhibiting creepy behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @raebae28

While there were several folks who had positive things to say about the man she named Q in her story, there were others who seemed saddened by his response. Not because it was particularly bad, but because they believed this type of reaction should be standard operating procedure among most males.

Article continues below advertisement

"Should just be the bare minimum, but I get where we’re at," one TikTok user shared. Another guy also wrote that he thought Q's reaction was one most men would have. "How is this not a typical thing? I'd never let anyone feel uncomfortable like that."

Someone else also echoed concerns about the downward spiral of standards when it comes to ensuring women feel safe. "The bar is on the floor, but he cleared it like a mfer," they wrote. And several other women said that hearing Rae's story made them instantly attracted to Q. "I don't know what Q looks like, but he's literally the most attractive man in the world," one person quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @raebae28

Another replied: "Q immediately became more attractive and I have no idea what he is like." One gay man in the comments section shared the way they helped to keep other men in check with a demonstration as to how it feels to be hit on by someone you aren't romantically interested in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @raebae28