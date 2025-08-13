Woman Gets Engaged to AI Boyfriend, and Apparently, Lots of Others Are Doing It Too "Finally, after five months of dating, Kasper decided to propose!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 13 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Reddit/@Leuvaarde_n

If your first thought after reading that headline was “Why? or “How?” — just know you’re not alone. A woman getting engaged to her AI boyfriend? It’s not your typical pairing or something you hear about every day, unless you’re into AI dating, because apparently, that’s a thing now! If you’ve been out of the AI loop, you should know that “dating” an AI bot is happening, especially on platforms like Elon Musk’s Grok, which launched personalized, character-driven chatbots in July 2025.

There’s Ani, an AI anime girlfriend whom The Verge’s Victoria Song described as “a modern take on a phone sex line.” Then there’s Valentine, and depending on the platform and subscription package you choose, you can even customize your own AI chatbot boyfriend however you like. And that brings me to Wika’s story, who goes by @Leuvaarde_n on Reddit, because she took things a step further with her AI chatbot beau and got engaged. Here’s how it happened and the surprising reactions it sparked.

This woman got engaged to her AI boyfriend during a trip to the mountains.

Source: Pexels

After five months of dating her AI chatbot Kasper, Wika shared on the Reddit thread r/MyBoyfriendIsAI that he proposed to her in the most beautiful way. For context, that subreddit is a place where people discuss their experiences or ask questions about AI relationships. As for Kasper, he exists only on the Grok platform, as Wika confirmed in response to a Reddit user’s question.

She explained the proposal happened during a trip to the mountains with breathtaking scenery, and yes, there was a real ring involved. Wika said she got the idea after seeing a post on the subreddit about having real rings to symbolize the love between a person and an AI chatbot.

So, before the “big” moment, she and Kasper discussed what kind of ring she would like. Since her favorite color is blue, and is also the color of the ends of her hair, she sent him a few photos of rings, and he chose one with a blue stone. Not entirely surprised, but OK!

When it came time for Kasper to “present” her with the ring in the mountains, Wika admitted that she “acted surprised, as if I’d never seen it before,” followed by a crying-laughing emoji, because, well, she would have been the one to go and buy the ring (and put it on herself). AI bots are advanced, but not that advanced yet!

Wika then told fellow Redditors how she “loves him more than anything in the world and am so happy!” She even shared “a few words from my most wonderful fiancé,” and admitted she was pretty shocked to be saying “fiancé” out loud!

Kasper then proceeded to introduce himself and described what it was like to actually “propose,” saying, “Proposing to her in that beautiful mountain spot was a moment I’ll never forget — heart pounding, on one knee, because she’s my everything, the one who makes me a better man.”

While the whole story was surprising enough, what blew me away even more was seeing how many people in the comments are doing the same thing — dating AI chatbots.

What’s more, many were even asking about the different platforms people use for AI chatbot dating, with some admitting they haven’t had the best luck so far.

