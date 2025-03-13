Elon Musk Does Not Have a Robot Girlfriend, in Spite of What You May Have Read Elon Musk does plenty of strange things, but he does not have a robot girlfriend. By Joseph Allen Published March 13 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: X/@SprinterObserve

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about Elon Musk. The world's richest man has a lot of power inside the federal government, and he's using it to dismantle key agencies. On top of that, he seems to have convinced the president of the United States to run commercials for his companies.

Recently, though, images began circulating that suggested that Musk might have gone on a dinner date with a robot girlfriend. He's always been a lover of technology, but does he really have a robot girlfriend? Here's what we know.

Does Elon Musk have a robot girlfriend?

Elon Musk does not have a robot girlfriend, at least publicly. Images have been circulating online of him at dinner with what appears to be a robot girlfriend, but those images were generated by AI. He has never publicly appeared with a robot girlfriend, although it's just plausible enough that you might wonder whether he did. Musk has, in the past, suggested that Tesla would be building robots that would handle household chores.

Although Tesla has successfully produced several lines of cars and trucks, it's unclear how close we are to a world where people can buy personal robots to do things around the house. At the beginning of the year, he said that Tesla would try to make 10,000 of its Optimus robots in 2025, although he has yet to offer a demo for a robot that wasn't being remotely piloted by a human (which kind of defeats the purpose).

“Will we succeed in building 10,000 exactly by the end of December this year? Probably not, but will we succeed in making several thousand? Yes, I think we will," Musk said on an earnings call in January. "Will those several thousand Optimus robots be doing useful things by the end of the year? Yes, I’m confident they will do useful things.” Musk claims that there are Optimus robots already operating in Tesla factories, but we have no evidence of that.

Elon Musk's Dinner With His Robot Girlfriend!

Elon Musk has announced his first robot girlfriend, with artificial intelligence. Musk said he took her out to dinner and enjoyed talking to her, calling her smart, beautiful and obedient… pic.twitter.com/wsB5gIUR4v — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) August 7, 2024

Musk has a very interesting romantic life.

Although he doesn't appear to be dating a robot (at least at the moment), that's not to say that Musk's love life is not more unusual than the average person. It's unclear whether he currently has a romantic partner, but he has continued to have children with various women. As of this moment, he has 14 children, although not all of those children were had through the normal course of intimate relationships.