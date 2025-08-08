ChatGPT-5 Is the Latest Upgrade to ChatGPT, but Can It Do Anything New? GPT-5 has improvements on coding, writing, and health, in particular. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 8 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: OpenAI

For several years now, ChatGPT has been changing the way we interact with the world. The AI-powered chatbot has gone viral for everything from falling in love to getting things wrong, and now, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT-5, the latest improvement on the bot.

Article continues below advertisement

Although improvements are always a good thing, many were naturally curious whether this new version of ChatGPT could do anything that previous iterations could not. Here's what we know about whether there's anything new in ChatGPT-5.

Source: OpenAI

Article continues below advertisement

What can ChatGPT-5 do?

According to OpenAI's announcement about the new version of the technology, this update is the best version of ChatGPT yet. "GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more," the announcement explains. "It is a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses."

There are three specific areas where OpenAI said that they had made specific improvements and further explained that they were three of the most commonly requested areas of support. "We’ve made significant advances in reducing hallucinations, improving instruction following, and minimizing sycophancy, while leveling up GPT‑5’s performance in three of ChatGPT’s most common uses: writing, coding, and health," the company says.

Article continues below advertisement

In particular, OpenAI said that ChatGPT-5 was their "strongest coding model to date. It shows particular improvements in complex front‑end generation and debugging larger repositories." On the writing front, they added that this version of ChatGPT is "better at helping you with everyday tasks like drafting and editing reports, emails, memos, and more," in part because it's better at handling creative ambiguity.

GPT-5 just refactored my entire codebase in one call.



25 tool invocations. 3,000+ new lines. 12 brand new files.



It modularized everything. Broke up monoliths. Cleaned up spaghetti.



None of it worked.

But boy was it beautiful. pic.twitter.com/RCTGK1DE9H — vas (@vasumanmoza) August 7, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

On the health front, OpenAI added that "the model scores significantly higher than any previous model on HealthBench ⁠, an evaluation we published earlier this year based on realistic scenarios and physician-defined criteria. Compared to previous models, it acts more like an active thought partner, proactively flagging potential concerns and asking questions to give more helpful answers."

When is ChatGPT-5 available?

Given all of these wonderful advancements, you may naturally be wondering when you'll be able to try ChatGPT-5 out for yourself. As it turns out, GPT-5 is available for all users now, although OpenAI also clarified, "Plus subscribers [are] getting more usage, and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‑5 pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers." So, while you might not be able to access all of its features, you can at least try it out.