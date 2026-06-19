‘Aquaman Wasn’t My Guy’: Jason Momoa Says Playing Lobo in ‘Supergirl’ Is a Dream Come True Jason Momoa says the reality of playing Lobo is just as “surreal” as he imagined. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 19 2026, 6:28 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jason Momoa has been vocal about his lifelong dream of playing Lobo, and now that it's happening, he says the reality is just as “surreal” as he imagined. The 46-year-old actor, best known for Aquaman, opens up to the Press Association about stepping into the role of the intergalactic bounty hunter in the upcoming Supergirl, set for release June 26.

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Source: MEGA

In the film, Momoa's Lobo teams up with Milly Alcock's Supergirl as the pair fights for vengeance and justice.

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“Rebels And Anti-Heroes Are Just Fun To Me”

Reflecting on his first day on set, Momoa said the moment he climbed on the space hog and rode in for his introductory scene, it all clicked. "Fireballs going off, chaos, and you're throwing the gut hook. It was… I mean, it's surreal," he said. "When you put the whole outfit on, like everyone's looking at me and you just kind of… it's crazy, because you're like, 'Lobo is standing in front of me.' It's full-on."

The actor was candid about why Lobo appeals to him in a way that more traditional heroes do not. "I just think the rebels and the anti-heroes are just fun to me. I like Superman, I like the worlds and stuff like that, but that's not someone I would play. I love playing a character like this; he's just a menace. It's just fun to do those kinds of roles," he said.

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Momoa has been open about his connection to the character for years. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, he said, "He's my guy. You know what I mean? Aquaman wasn't my guy growing up. No, I love Lobo."

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Describing what makes Lobo tick, Momoa said the character operates by his own moral code, even if it is a flexible one.

"He's an anti-hero for 100%, but I think he's that in everything. He has a code, and it's a pretty slippery code in some sections, but it's got clauses within that code. He knows his wrong and his right, but he's a bounty hunter, man. Like he's going to punch in the face. He's going to fight you. That's why I love him," he said.

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Momoa said the role came naturally because he already understood the character so deeply. "(Lobo was) really easy to step into because I'm a fan. I wasn't a fan of Aquaman. I think you got to do that work. I think I'm an absolute fan of Lobo since I was a child," he said.

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"I was really surprised when I put all of this stuff on, and you get everything, and you look in the mirror and then you walk on set, how much came out that I just did not know."

“And I only had a certain amount of scenes, but every scene I got to experience him in different situations and how he would handle it, and it was really interesting what would come out. And I feel like in the jail cell, it was like my last scene, and there was some crazy stuff that was coming out that you're just like, all right, well, we're going.”