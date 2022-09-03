The Relationship Between Elrond and Galadriel Is Deeper Than You Might Think (Spoilers)

While there have been assumptions by fans regarding a potential romantic involvement between the two, they actually are related. It's a bit of a complicated situation, but Elrond and Galadriel are first cousins removed by three, on their mother and father's side.

In fact, Elrond goes on to marry Galadriel's daughter, Celebrian, which would make her his mother-in-law as well. Celebrian is also the mother of Arwen, who later becomes the wife of Aragorn.