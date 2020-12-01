Tyler Hubbard Addresses Florida Georgia Line Break up Rumors

Tensions ran high for many Americans surrounding the 2020 presidential election results. And, even celebrities were not immune to disputes among family and friends when it came to who they were voting for in the election.

In November, fans of the popular country band Florida Georgia Line noticed that Tyler Hubbard unfollowed his bandmate Brian Kelley on Instagram, which led many to speculate that the duo was going their separate ways. So, is Florida Georgia Line breaking up? What to know!

Is Florida Georgia Line breaking up? Tyler Hubbard unfollows bandmate Brian Kelley on Instagram.

After fans started speculating that the two country stars were breaking up due to their political differences, Tyler and Brian set the rumors to rest. Luckily, they're not splitting up anytime soon and just needed a social media break from one another.

"I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were...in the middle of this election and everything going on," Tyler explained on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren. "I even called him and told him. I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your (Instagram) stories right now. So that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.’ I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal."

Article continues below advertisement

Like any close friends or siblings, you're not always going to agree and get along with one another. Tyler revealed that there have been "hard times" between the Florida Georgia Line bandmates. "It's not all sugar coated. And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about, me and BK have done work."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "We've [gone] to therapy. We've sat with each other and [wanted] to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we're brothers and that's what brothers do." Tyler also explained that the bandmates have continued to work on their relationship so it can be "stronger."

Brian also set fans' minds to ease by revealing that the bandmates found out about the rumors just as they were on a call with their team planning their upcoming album and tour. Fans are super happy that this was just a small spat between the two bandmates as Florida Georgia Line is gearing up to release their fifth studio album. They also recently signed a multi-year contract with Live Nation to tour in North America, which will reportedly kick off in May 2021.