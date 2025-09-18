Somebody Check on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Because They Could Be Next President Donald Trump called Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers "two total losers, on Fake News NBC." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 18 2025, 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In July 2025, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after an impressive 10-year run. The show's last episode will air in May 2026. The network cited financial reasons for the cancellation, though many people theorized it had something to do with a now-solidified merger between Paramount and Skydance, which needed approval from the FCC to carry out their business marriage. The call came after Colbert described a $16 million settlement between Paramount and Trump as a "big fat bribe."

Two months later, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely, but did not provide a reason. Two days prior, Kimmel joked about MAGA and the president's strange reactions to the assassination of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk. FCC Chair Brendan Carr went on Benny Johnson's podcast, where he strongly suggested ABC affiliates drop the show. Suddenly, Kimmel was out. This begs the question: Are Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers next?



Are Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers next?

Following the announcement that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taking a forced hiatus, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social where he celebrated the show's end. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," He wrote. "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert." He then went on to say this leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], "two total losers, on Fake News NBC." The president ended the post by encouraging NBC to get rid of them both.

The day after Kimmel was put on leave, Carr went on The Scott Jennings Radio Show where he was asked about the fate of Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. He said it's OK to be unfunny, but what Kimmel said wasn't presented as a joke.

The FCC Chair then referenced an FCC rule called the Equal Opportunity Rule which states that leading up to an election, the media has to give equal airtime to each candidate. The exception to this rule is the Bonafide News Program, which is what late night shows are. Carr tossed out the idea that the late night shows are actually bonafide news programs and as such, are not exempt from the Equal Opportunity Rule.

Jeffrey Gold, an attorney and legal analyst, replied to a clip of this interview shared by The Bulwark to X. "The 'equal opportunity' or 'equal time' rule (rarely if ever enforced) exists only as to **bona fide candidates for office**, not to political points of view or jokes, and it doesn't apply to news at all," explained Gold.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr: "I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into The View and some of those other programs." pic.twitter.com/efI9F9CvXz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 18, 2025

Donald Trump has never been a guest on Seth Meyers's show but he has chatted with Jimmy Fallon.

Back in September 2017, Donald Trump was a guest on The Tonight Show, where the former SNL cast member famously ruffled the presidential nominee's hair. After Trump was elected, Fallon spoke with The New York Times about how that one moment changed his career.