Are Marissa and Edward From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? Here’s What We Know While the couple are still together, challenges lay ahead for Marissa and Edward that might test their relationship as they try to tie the knot. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 22 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@edward90day

90 Day Fiancé is built on a straightforward premise. The K-1 visa is the United States government’s mechanism for allowing the foreign partners of American citizens to enter the country to get married.

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Foreign visitors are given 90 days to complete the marriage; if still unwed at the end of that window, they must return to their country of origin. Among the new couples in Season 12, Marissa Rubinetti and her Dominican fiancé, Edward Miguel Gomez, have drawn considerable viewer attention.

Marissa, 45, is the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, the luxury bridal store featured on Say Yes to the Dress, and lives in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where she raises her two sons.

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Edward, 32, is a hotel concierge from San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Republic, according to Page Six. The two met when Marissa was on a girls' trip to Punta Cana and have been in a committed relationship for about two years after reconnecting.

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Are Edward and Marissa Still Together?

Several early pressure points have tested the relationship on screen. When Edward arrived at Marissa's home, she immediately laid out her house rules, catching him off guard.

Marissa needs to grow up and stick up for her man. Edward is just doing his best, and her family is really being disrespectful #90DayFiance — Zero Sugar Drink Enjoyer 🌲 (@lebRayray) June 22, 2026

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Visits from her ex-husband Michael Sanders, with whom she co-parents sons Cole and Derek, have also added friction. Michael previously admitted to having an attitude when it came to Edward. "The only thing that was an absolute problem is if it's going to add stress to my boys, it's going to be both of your guys' problems," he had threatened. Through Episode 6, the couple remains together. Despite some tense moments, including the house rules conversation, the relationship has held.

Marissa's Parents Could Make It Harder for Edward

The bigger test may be coming. Episode 7 will feature a visit from Marissa's parents, a hurdle her ex-husband has already warned Edward about, telling him Marissa’s parents are difficult to impress.

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Strange that Marissa needs her parents' approval to be with Edward... #90DayFiance — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) June 22, 2026

Michael has said that Marissa's affluent family was an issue in their own marriage, making him feel like "a loser." "You got a million-dollar home here and it can make you feel a certain way," he told her, according to Page Six. "Look, I didn't feel like I fit in."