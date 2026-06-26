Ariana Grande Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap With a Little Help From Bestie Liz Gillies Ariana Grande cheekily addressed a recent wardrobe malfunction by leaning into it, with a little help from her best friend, Elizabeth Gillies. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 26 2026, 7:46 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande cheekily addressed a recent wardrobe malfunction by leaning into it, with a little help from her best friend, Elizabeth Gillies.

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On Wednesday, the Side to Side singer posted a throwback clip of the duo recreating an iconic scene from the 1995 classic film Showgirls, using the moment to respond with humor to an accidental exposure from the day before.

Source: MEGA

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On Tuesday, Grande had shared an Instagram Stories photo of herself crouching to pet a dog, unaware that her front-opening red-and-white gingham dress had gaped open and accidentally bared her left breast.

Ariana Grande Uses Iconic 'Showgirls' Dialogue To Brush Off Fashion Mishap

Grande didn’t let the clothing mishap define her. The throwback footage, originally filmed for Halloween 2023, shows Gillies dressed as Gershon's character Cristal Connors and Grande as Elizabeth Berkley's Nomi Malone.

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"You have great t-ts. They're really beautiful," Gillies says in the video, looking directly at Grande’s chest. Grande, sporting a platinum blond wig, smiles and responds with a simple, "Thank you."

Berkley, who originally portrayed Nomi Malone in the film, praised Grande’s costume when the video first circulated. She shared a carousel of side-by-side photos on Instagram featuring herself and the singer dressed as the iconic character.

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“SHOWGIRLS. This past week, the magical @arianagrande recreated my #Nomi for #halloween with all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with her heart and creative genius could do,” Berkley wrote.

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“I adore you, @arianagrande and love how you and @lizgillz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way that only you two could."

The Into You singer responded in the comments: "You are simply the most gorgeous ever! We love you so much and had so much fun paying homage to you both. Thank you for changing us forever with your brilliant and iconic Nomi."

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The Showgirls tribute is part of a longer Halloween tradition the former Victorious co-stars have maintained together.

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For Halloween 2022, Grande and Gillies recreated Christopher Guest's iconic 2000 mockumentary, Best in Show, with Grande dressing up as four entirely different characters from the film.

The year before, Grande channeled her musical theater roots as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors, capturing the character's sweet yet tragic charm, complete with a classic blonde wig and vintage dress.