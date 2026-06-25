Ariana Grande Posts Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram — and Doesn't Delete It! "Ariana Grande needs a break..." By Anna Quintana Published June 25 2026, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Singer Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post had fans doing a double-take. The Wicked star posted a seemingly innocent photo of herself petting a dog, but unfortunately, the angle of the photo shows more than was intended.

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Yes, Ariana had a nip slip on IG. However, the 32-year-old, who has been making headlines with concerns about her health, didn't seem to care too much about the wardrobe malfunction, as it was not removed from the social media platform.

Fans react to the Ariana Grande dog photo with a major wardrobe malfunction.

In the carousel post captioned with a series of emojis, Ariana can be seen hugging her former Nickelodeon co-star Elizabeth Gillies, enjoying a lollipop, and performing on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

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Source: Instagram

However, it is Ariana petting a K9 dog wearing a "Do Not Pet" jacket that got fans talking for obvious reasons. "Ariana baby did u just post ur whole b--b on Instagram," one person wrote before another added, "Her posting this & still leaving the photo up is the c--tiest thing she could’ve ever done. That’s mother."

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Yes, that's right. Not only did Ariana not delete the photo, but she also went ahead and shared it on her Instagram Stories. The k9 dog's handler also shared the image on Instagram, but used a censored version of the pic.

Source: Instagram

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Ariana's wardrobe malfunction heightened concern among fans.

While some of Ariana's followers found the nip slip funny and endearing, others revealed even more concern for the singer. Along with comments about her weight, many people on social media are commenting about Ariana's mental health.

"Ariana Grande needs a break….," one person wrote on X, while another added, "Everyone’s too scared to say it, so I will: Ariana Grande doesn’t look like she has long to live in this state. Fans keep flooding her concerts anyway. Buying a ticket right now isn’t support—it’s enabling. This woman needs real medical help, not a mic and a stage. Stop pretending everything’s fine!!!"

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Source: MEGA

Many have even compared Ariana to Karen Carpenter, the Carpenters singer who passed away at the age of 32 of heart failure, reportedly due to her struggle with anorexia. However, Ari has responded to the concern, urging fans to stop commenting on people's appearance.

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"In today's society, there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all, commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health or how they present themselves," Ariana said per USA Today. "From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything."