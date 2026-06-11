Ariana Grande Fans Concerned for Her Health Following Her Shocking Tour Appearance "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.' By Ivy Griffith Published June 11 2026, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Content warning: this article contains discussion of weight, body condition, and eating disorders. Being a celebrity under the microscope is difficult enough. But when you add in the scrutiny that comes from changing your weight or body condition, things get that much harder. For Ariana Grande, people are really laying on the criticism.

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Concerns began escalating about Ariana's health when she was on a media tour for Wicked, alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo. But now, fans are doubly concerned for her health after she appeared to be shockingly thin during an appearance while on tour in 2026.

Source: MEGA, TIKTOK Ariana Grande in 2019 vs. 2026.

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Ariana Grande's fans are concerned for her health.

It's not a new topic of discussion, but fans are buzzing online after a new video of Ariana on tour in 2026 sent concerns skyrocketing over the state of her weight and health. In a video shared to TikTok, Ariana appears shockingly thin.

Not only are her collarbones and cheekbones standing starkly against her skin, but her ribs are visible between her collarbones and her neckline, which appears to be an acceleration of recent weight loss. Fans flooded the internet with a debate over her health, with many defending her and saying she appears to be healthy and thriving.

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Some fans even suggested that the videos were edited to look extra shocking, and that it was all a misogynistic campaign to trash Ariana's good name just as she's getting back on stage.

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Fears over Ariana's health aren't new, but they are escalating.

However, concerns over her weight are not new. Back in 2020, she was slender but appeared to be a healthy weight for her height. During the Wicked media tours, fans noted that both she and Cynthia, who as also once known for her slender but fit form, were looking particularly thin, with critics calling them "skeletal."

In 2024, Ariana addressed some of the concerns, saying that her weight loss was simply the result of focusing on her "own well-being." She explained, "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But in fact, that wasn’t my ‘healthy.’ Healthy can look different.”

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Fans called for people to intervene and ensure the women had access to support and someone to make sure they weren't slipping into eating disorders. But if Ariana's appearance during the tour is a sign, intervention never occurred.

Source: Mega

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Ariana's weight loss has put her squarely in the crosshairs of a cultural discussion about body image, weight loss, and the pressures put on people by society's expectations. Since the Wicked media tours have concluded, some fans have noted that Cynthia's weight has returned to what they would consider healthy. On TikTok, one fan wrote, "Everyone was blaming Cynthia but look at the difference between them now."

Speculation about whether or not Ariana deals with an eating disorder remains simply that, speculation. But the concern about body image, weight, and how their message resonates among young girls is one that has been ongoing, and with Ariana back on stage and in the spotlight, the conversation is likely just getting amped up again.