Aroma360's Fragrance Empire Goes Full-Body Like Celebrity-Packed Hotels While many fragrance brands are scaling back physical retail, Aroma360 is doubling down.

Aroma360 built its empire one breath at a time. What began as a premium scenting solution for luxury homes has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle brand redefining what fragrance can be. First, with luxury home diffusers that turned air into ambiance. Then, by designing signature scents for five-star hotels and curated residences. Now, the brand that made fragrance a lifestyle essential is getting personal, transforming its most-loved aromas into perfumes and body care.

With an expanding product line and a growing international footprint, Aroma360 is positioning as a global leader in luxury home and lifestyle.

From Room Scenting to Ritual

Aroma360 didn’t begin as a product—it began as a question: “How can we make our home smell like a five-star hotel?”

That desire sparked what would become a multi-year development process. “We were looking—‘Where do we buy these units?’” recalls founder and CEO Benzion Aboud. “At the time, everything was business-to-business. Very industrial. So we went on a mission to figure out, develop, and design products and fragrances that were affordable—and beautiful—for consumers. ”In other words, people wanted their houses to smell like an A-listers mansion or hotel suite.



The result was a cold-air diffuser system. Unlike conventional options that rely on heat or water, Aroma360’s devices preserve the integrity of the fragrance oils by diffusing them as a dry mist. According to Aboud, this approach was key to delivering both the aromatic and wellness benefits without compromise.

As the brand scaled, another insight emerged: hotels and commercial spaces were pumping fragrance through their HVAC systems. To serve those needs, Aroma360 expanded its technology and created a range of cold-air diffusers designed to cover larger square footage. “We designed about five different machines,” Aboud explains. “Some you just plug and play, and they could cover a certain square footage from 400 to 2000.”

From day one, the mission was clear: bring immersive, transformative scenting into every kind of space without sacrificing quality, health benefits, or design.

From there, Aroma360 expanded its fragrance catalog, offering something for every mood, room, and season. Bestsellers from the Hotel Collection evoke the crisp familiarity of a luxury suite, while limited seasonal releases and global collections keep the scent library evolving.



Among the most opulent offerings is the Dubai Oud Collection, featuring five oils—Carob, Umber, Dune, Taupe, and Sorrel—inspired by Middle Eastern heritage and modern interior design. The collection reflects Aroma360’s broader approach: scent as an extension of personal and environmental style.

Oud is only one note in a much wider fragrance portfolio. The brand has created a scent wardrobe with range, nuance, and unmistakable identity. As Benzion Aboud puts it: “Scent is the strongest memory you'll have. We want ours to be unforgettable.”

The Pivot to Personal

As the brand’s reputation for spatial fragrance deepened, so did its connection with consumers who weren’t just scenting their homes. “People have actually been using our room sprays as perfumes. I do it myself,” said Benzion Aboud. “So we thought, why not take our best-selling scents and adapt them into a body collection?”

The result is a growing personal care line that includes perfumes, body lotions, washes, and creams deeply connected to the brand’s olfactive DNA.



The expansion also includes the Miami Collection Parfum Set, a five-scent wardrobe inspired by the energy and elegance of South Florida. With notes ranging from pink champagne and sueded rose to coastal violet and beach heather, the collection is designed for fragrance lovers who treat scent like style—shifting it with mood, time of day, or destination.

Retail Growth with Fragrance at the Forefront

While many fragrance brands are scaling back physical retail, Aroma360 is doubling down. Their stores, including key luxury markets like New York’s Hudson Yards and Dubai Hills Mall in the UAE, aren’t just sales spaces but immersive environments where scent is experienced, explored, and chosen with care.

“I started with the brand when we were strictly e-commerce,” says Elliot Aboud, Executive Vice President & Director of Retail at Aroma360 and Hotel Collection, son of Benzion Aboud. “We decided about 2 years ago to go full force into building out retail stores. Today we’re at 36 locations [worldwide], and we’re on track to reach 40 by the end of 2025.”



Each store offers access to the brand’s library of fragrances, allowing customers to spend time discovering what speaks to them. Whether shopping for a home scent, a gift, or a signature perfume, the experience is curated, interactive, and unmistakably luxurious.

Innovation That Still Fills a Room

Even with its expansion into personal care, Aroma360 isn’t stepping away from its roots in ambient scenting. In fact, the brand continues to push boundaries with design-forward diffuser technology with their latest innovation: The Monet.

Housed in what appears to be a preserved rose box, The Monet is a portable, rechargeable diffuser using the same cold-air diffusion system that powers the brand’s larger units. With coverage up to 500 square feet and a remote-controlled scent intensity feature, it’s both beautiful and highly functional.



It’s compatible with the brand’s full line of IFRA-certified, cruelty-free ProPod™ oils, offering unmatched customization, whether you want a whisper of vanilla, a clean citrus breeze, or the enveloping warmth of oud.

Building the Future of Fragrance

Today, Aroma360 is a fast-scaling fragrance powerhouse. With revenues of over $80 million in 2024, the company has grown rapidly since its consumer debut in 2017. It has even expanded into a full-fledged lifestyle empire with sister brands like Hotel Collection, which pairs its signature scent collection with offerings like luxury bedding, luggage, and more. There's also Sora by Hotel Collection, a luxury dining concept with three Miami locations featuring omakase experiences, a private dining salon, and a lounge.

At the heart of Aroma360’s momentum is a belief that scent is more than fragrance — it’s identity, atmosphere, and emotion. And while it began with scent, the brand’s vision has bloomed into full-sensory lifestyle design. This isn’t just product expansion; it’s category reinvention through experience. That emotional resonance is intentional.

"The power of scent to evoke emotions and shape our perception is remarkable," said Benzion Aboud. "At Aroma360, we’ve harnessed this power to create scents that not only transform homes into sanctuaries but also reflect the essence of any brand. We're excited to empower our customers to embrace their true selves and choose their scented adventures. It’s like discovering your signature color, allowing you to express your individuality through the scent you wear.”