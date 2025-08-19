Ashby Florence Is the TikTok Creator Who Is "Too Wholesome to Be Cancelled" "The Lorax speaks for the trees. Ashby speaks for the PEOPLE." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 19 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @_ashbyflorence_

The world is more divided than ever, and people can't seem to agree on anything. So, when the internet collectively decides that one influencer is just too awesome to cancel, it's worth paying attention to. That influencer: Ashby Florence, TikTok creator extraordinaire.

Ashby is a jack of all trades, making content that covers pretty much every corner of the influencer world. Here's what we know about her TikTok channel and why people think she'll end up on Saturday Night Live someday.

Here's what we know about TikTok superstar, Ashby.

Ashby is one of those people that you could imagine being your best friend, if her fans are anything to go by. Relatable, humble, chaotic, and fun-loving, her content runs the gamut from heartfelt and "I feel the same way" to utter chaos with "Lorax" impressions and Hamilton skits. But what do we know about the person behind the sensation?

Precious little. Her name appears to be Ashby Florence, and she works for a PR company. In several skits, Ashby references working from home, so that seems like the likely scenario. She talks about living with ADHD and hyperfixations, and she has written some songs that protest the deportation of immigrants, as well as the erosion of civil liberties, so she has some political opinions as well.

But beyond that, Ashby is just about making people laugh, distracting them from their daily woes, and proving that you don't need a niche to be successful as an influencer. Because if anything, Ashby's content is anti-niche. If there's something you enjoy, she's probably written a skit or bit about it.

She isn't just loved by the rest of us; influencers love her too.

And people have taken notice. On social media, her videos go viral nearly every time she posts, and people are protective of "their Ashby." Including labor and delivery nurse and health influencer, Jen Hamilton.

Jen, best known for being that hilarious nurse you want to hold your hand through welcoming a baby, as well as her inside "cats" Grits and Mildred Beef (they're actually chickens), posted a video in preemptive defense of Ashby, warning people that she would soak the panties of any naysayers in lemon pepper tuna juice. It's all in good fun, but she's far from the only one who feels this way about the influencer. Under one video of a song Ashby wrote about the state of the world, one user opined, "The Lorax speaks for the trees. Ashby speaks for the PEOPLE."

Another mused, "Okay, this confirms it. We are 100% making the right woman famous." One user joked, "SNL is gonna get her someday." And so it goes, with users praising her versatility, political activism, and the way she can make people cry and laugh just videos apart. One user wrote, "She writes like she’s running out of time, she’s Mister WorldWide, she speaks for the trees, and she sings???"