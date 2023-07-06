Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Social Media Sensation Ashley Grayson Allegedly Put a Hit out on Not One but Three People TikTok sensation-turned-accused scammer Ashley Grayson is under fire on social media after being indicted on RICO charges — the drama explained. By Pretty Honore Jul. 6 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ess_ess_acheee

There is some tea brewing on Black TikTok and it’s piping hot. One of the biggest social media scandals of the year involves an influencer named Ashley Grayson and a murder-for-hire plot that’s stranger than fiction.

In late 2022, claims that Ashley was scamming her client base surfaced online. From there, things escalated, and now, she’s in hot water with the law and the court of public opinion. So, is Ashley guilty of these heinous crimes, or not? Read on for everything we know about the scandal surrounding the internet-famous credit repair queen.

Social media sensation Ashley Grayson was accused of being a scammer. What’s the truth?

Formerly a post office worker, Ashley claimed to have quit her job in 2017 to start her credit repair business, which, according to Ashley, more than tripled her salary. After she made her first million dollars, she invested her earnings into her business coaching company, which allegedly made another million in just 40 minutes … or so she says.

Much like other financial gurus on social media, Ashley offered her followers access to courses and one-on-one mentorship. However, Ashley’s services came at a very steep price. Not only that — but her teachings were also proven to be ineffective.

Wait! Have y’all been following this Ashley Grayson story?! Her and her husband were indicted by the FBI for racketeering and m*rder. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Kn6N1hiFqK — Aphrodite ✨ (@BombshellCole) July 6, 2023

That may or may not be because Ashley actually acquired her million-dollar lifestyle after she was paid a worker's comp settlement. After sleuths dug up the information, she confirmed that the rumors were true. Ashley explained she was injured by a conveyor belt, leaving one of her fingers missing.

This only gave more gravity to the allegations that Ashley had everybody on the internet fooled. One ex-client of Ashley, Sherell Hodge, took to TikTok and claimed that she had been scammed by the “eight-figure” business coach. And she wasn’t the only one.

Plenty of other critics took to social media to share their grievances too, however, Sherell was the one who got sued. Amid the trial, Ashley took things a step further. Court documents reveal that Ashley and her husband, Joshua Gray, have been accused of hiring a hit man to kill Sherell and two other people — another business coach and Ashley's ex-boyfriend. So, have they been indicted? Here’s an update on the case.

Ashley Grayson was indicted on RICO charges after her murder-for-hire plot was exposed.

In the months since Ashley allegedly hired a woman and her husband to murder the three accusers, the FBI has gotten involved in the TikTok scandal. Since then, Ashley and her husband have been indicted on RICO charges: racketeering and attempted murder.

