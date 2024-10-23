Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Assistant Principal Didn’t Read Email, Freaks out Over Prank Play Announcement "Her coming in yelling sold the bit even harder." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 23 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @fhsdrama

A high school's drama department decided to pull a prank over the building's intercom in order to promote their production of The Play That Goes Wrong. However, the two students participating in the promo may have sold the bit a little too hard, that's because an assistant principal came crashing in, thinking that they were really fighting during the announcement.

The FHS Drama Club (@fhsdrama) ended up recording the bit and uploaded the scripted segment, along with the assistant principal's camera, to their school's TikTok account.

"Our poor assistant principal not reading the email about the prank over the intercom," a text overlay in the video reads. The clip begins with two students beefing with one another. "Good mor—" one of the teens says on the intercom. However, something apparently aggravates her to the point where she begins to overreact.

"Will you stop it?!" she sharply says to her classmate. "No I literally said stop it," she snarls. The clip then cuts to the student who was on the receiving end of the mean behavior from the other girl earlier in the video. "Good morning Franklin High," she says before she starts to act like she's being abused by the other student.

She slams the table. "Ouch, what are you doing?!" she shouts, before the other student retorts. "I'm doing the announcements!" she screams before she hops back onto the intercom. "Listen FHS, come see the play that goes wrong this weekend and see me," her classmate then starts to smack the table a couple of times again.

"Owww!" she shouts before her other classmate heads to the microphone and demands, "No, come see The Play That Goes Wrong and see me." The young woman claps back: "This isn't about you, Larkin." At this point in the video, the assistant principal comes storming into the office.

"Turn it off, you're both done," she tells the students. "That went to the whole school. The whole time, the whole time," she says as another faculty member attempts to explain to the assistant principal that they knew exactly what was going on.

"Everything that was just argued about," the assistant principal says. "I know, yes, we did, on purpose," he explains. "You didn't get my email?" he asks her. "No," she says to him before realizing this is all a joke, she stumbles back, relieved.

"Keep going, keep going," Larkin says to her classmate, who hops back on the intercom. "Wait, OK," she says as they get ready to go into performance mode again. "Go ahead," he tells them before assuring the assistant principal that everything is fine. "Larkin, stop, I'm doing the announcement!" she says again, following the script they set up.

At this point, the male faculty member helping out with the prank can be heard off-camera. "What on earth is going on in here!" he bellows as the students continue to smack the counter, simulating as if they're fighting.

TikTokers who saw the prank delighted in the assistant principal's response. One user wrote: "The way she’s embarrassed but so relieved." Another said that the A.P. learned an important lesson as a result of the back-and-forth between the students: "Admin learned that day why it's important to read all your emails."

Another just loved that one of the teachers from the school's drama department was trying to make sure the assistant principal wasn't interrupting their scene: "I love how instantly annoyed the man is he did not want her to interrupt the scene."

However, as another person pointed out, getting her to come in and be honestly upset over the interaction is what helped make their bit seem all the more genuine. "But her coming in yelling sold the bit even harder," they remarked.