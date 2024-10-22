Home > FYI Athletes, Musicians, and Mr. Olympia Take Over Circa Las Vegas For A Star-Studded Week Whether it’s catching the latest UFC fight at Stadium Swim, indulging in a prime steak at Barry’s, or simply soaking in the lively atmosphere, Circa continues to set the stage for unforgettable celebrity experiences. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 22 2024, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Circa Hotel & Casino

Circa Las Vegas had yet another week packed with celebrities, athletes, and unforgettable moments as a host of famous faces descended on the resort for a week of fun, dining, and entertainment. From WWE legends and UFC fans to champions of the bodybuilding world, Circa’s unique blend of luxury and excitement proved to be the ultimate destination for these recognizable guests.

Kicking off the weekend, Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida made a stylish return to Circa, this time bringing along former WWE superstar Titus O’Neil. The duo, who have both frequented the resort in the past, were spotted enjoying a late-night dinner at 8 East, Circa’s acclaimed pan-Asian restaurant. Known for his love of the venue, Titus O’Neil often makes it a point to visit Barry’s Downtown Prime when he’s in town, but this time, he opted for a change of pace with 8 East. Flo Rida, no stranger to Circa himself, having soaked up the sun at Stadium Swim on previous visits, was all smiles as he caught up with O’Neil over dinner.

During their time at Circa, the two stars couldn’t resist stopping by for a quick chat with Circa owner Derek Stevens, who welcomed them back with open arms. It’s no surprise these two love returning to the vibrant atmosphere that Circa offers, where dining and nightlife seamlessly blend into an unforgettable experience.

Wrestling fans were thrilled to learn that NXT’s rising star, Thea Hail, chose Circa Las Vegas as her base for a weekend of fun and relaxation. The energetic superstar didn’t just stay at the luxurious hotel; she made sure to explore every corner, including a visit to the renowned Barry’s Downtown Prime. Thea struck a pose with Barry’s iconic 46oz tomahawk ribeye, flashing her signature smile while indulging in one of the most famous dishes on the menu. The image quickly made the rounds on social media, capturing the excitement of both Thea’s fans and foodies alike.

Her weekend at Circa seemed to be a mix of relaxation and indulgence, proving that the resort’s luxury accommodations and top-tier dining options make it the perfect spot for wrestling stars like Thea to unwind between matches.

Chicago White Sox player Nicky Lopez wasn’t about to miss out on the action-packed week either. Lopez, who arrived at Circa with a group of friends, was spotted at Stadium Swim, the resort’s sports-centric outdoor pool amphitheater, catching all the thrills of the UFC fight. The group’s experience was made even more special as they were joined by Circa owner Derek Stevens, who is known for making sure his high-profile guests have a top-notch experience.

Closing out the week in style was none other than seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, Phil Heath, who was joined by his wife and family at Barry’s Prime Steakhouse. He also caught up with Circa casino executive Richard Wilk. The next night Chef Barry celebrated now two-time Mr. Olympia 212 winner Keone Pearson and his wife, Pearson won his second title this past week. Newly crowned Mr. Olympia champion Samson Dauda, fresh off his victory as well was seen dining in the popular restaurant. The restaurant's reputation for fueling champions definitely stays true with having all these winners of Mr. Olympia at Barry’s Downtown Prime, one of Las Vegas’s top steakhouses. Heath and his fellow champions enjoyed well-deserved meals.

After dinner, Richard took Heath and his family on a private tour of Stadium Swim, showcasing the impressive venue under the glowing Vegas sky. It was the perfect end to a whirlwind weekend for Heath, who appreciated the luxury and relaxation that Circa Las Vegas provided after an intense few days of hosting and being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.