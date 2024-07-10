Home > Human Interest Parents of Aubreigh Wyatt's Alleged Bullies Have Filed Lawsuits Against Heather Wyatt Heather has created a GoFundMe to help with legal fees. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 10 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@aubreigh_wyatt

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. The sad case of Mississippi teen Aubreigh Wyatt, who died by suicide as a result of bullying, took the internet by storm in early July 2024. From condolences to campaigns against cyberbullying and resources to prevent suicide, people all over the world who were touched by her situation have been contributing to the conversation, which has mostly been led by Aubreigh's mom, Heather.

Article continues below advertisement

After her daughter's death, Heather Wyatt took to social media to spread awareness about teen bullying and share her daughter's story. However, she has since been sued by the parents of Aubreigh's four alleged bullies, who have claimed that Heather's social media presence is promoting false accusations, stoking a fire against the girls, and putting them in an unsafe situation. Here's what we know so far.

Source: tiktok/@aubreigh_wyatt

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Wyatt is being sued by the parents of Aubreigh's alleged bullies.

According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, which is a publication local to the unfolding situation, Heather Wyatt has been presented with a lawsuit for "falsely [accusing] four girls of bullying her daughter, 13-year-old Aubreigh Wyatt, into death by suicide, exposing them and their families to terrifying threats from around the world."

The four alleged bullies in question have not been explicitly named by Heather, but social media has found and spread their names, ages, and in one case, a home address. Since then, a tirade of hate has raged against them on social media — particularly on TikTok. With the lawsuit, the parents in question are seeking damages to compensate them for the girls’ therapy and "any other medical bills caused by the emotional distress they’re suffering."

Article continues below advertisement

Another portion of the lawsuit claims that, since Aubreigh was already known to struggle with her mental health, the bullies cannot be blamed for her suicide. It notes that the 13-year-old "had previously attempted suicide and did not receive the proper medical attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Since the lawsuit was filed, a judge has also ordered Heather to shut down all her social media accounts in an effort "to protect the minors accused of bullying Aubreigh," the Sun Herald states. This has further enraged social media users who feel that Heather is being unjustly silenced.

Heather Wyatt has created a GoFundMe in Aubreigh's name.

Social media users have been sharing the link to a GoFundMe page set up by Heather Wyatt in Aubreigh's name. The fundraiser has already raised over $92,000 out of Heather's $100,000 goal, which is being used for "unexpected costs associated with legal proceedings — from filing fees to consultations, and various other legal aspects," according to the page.