Police Say Two Children Who Went Missing in Florida Are Thought to Be in Extreme Danger

Alyssa Turner has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of child neglect.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 59 percent of all AMBER Alerts issued in 2023 are family abduction cases. That same year, nearly 29,000 children were reported missing to the NCMEC, and of those, 4.1 percent were family abductions. There are a number of risk factors that may increase the possibility of a family abduction. One is a criminal record that includes a history of kidnapping or threatening to kidnap a child.

In August 2025, two more children were added to the ever-growing list of abductees when their mother allegedly took them out of Tift County in Florida. An AMBER Alert has been issued for the 11-year-old and three-year-old who are believed to be with their mother, 43-year-old Audrey Turner. Here is the latest update.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the children of Florida woman Audrey Turner.

According to Newsweek, Aizon Turner, 3, and Akachi Turner, 11, were last seen in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street at a foster home in Riviera Beach, Fla., around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. Police believe Turner, who does not have legal custody of her sons, took the brothers.

Turner lives in Miami-Dade County where she has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of child neglect. Because of this, authorities believe Aizon and Akachi are in extreme danger. The mother is now facing felony charges. Mike Jachles of the Riviera Beach Police Department told WPEC that this is "not a safe environment" for the siblings.

Turner may be traveling to Georgia.

The state of Georgia's version of an Amber Alert is a Levi's Call, which has been activated for Turner's children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, per WJCL. If Turner is heading north towards Georgia, it's about a 317-mile drive from Riviera Beach to St. Mary's, which is on the Georgia-Florida border on the eastern side of the state.