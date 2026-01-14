Australian Model Ambergoeswild Blasts Critics of Under-16 Social Media Ban: “The Internet Is Not a Place for Children” “Your children are not my audience." By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 14 2026, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Ambergoeswild

Ambergoeswild makes her living posting content for adults, yet she just became the most vocal supporter of Australia’s proposal to ban social media for anyone under sixteen. The Australian model argues that the digital landscape was built by adults for adults and that handing children unrestricted access was a massive collective failure.

She is finished with being the scapegoat for what she calls "laziness" in modern parenting. While her platforms remain gated and labeled for mature audiences, she frequently faces backlash from mothers and fathers upset by the very content that generates her income.

“The internet is not a place for children,” Amber says. “It never was. It was built by adults, for adults, and then somewhere along the line we pretended it was normal to hand children unrestricted access to the thoughts, bodies, opinions, businesses, conflicts and lives of millions of grown strangers. That wasn’t evolution, that was laziness.”

Her rebuttal is blistering. The Gold Coast creator characterizes the entitlement of parents expecting the entire internet to bend around their lack of boundaries as “astonishing.” “Your children are not my audience,” she says. “They never were. They never will be.”

Amber insists that adult creators and public figures should not have to censor themselves because someone else refused to supervise a screen. She points out that the internet being open to everyone has effectively made it safe for no one. In her view, children are absorbing adult themes without the tools to process them while becoming addicted to digital validation.

To that end, Amber frames the legislation as necessary protection. Childhood deserves space away from algorithms and constant comparison. Furthermore, she argues adults deserve spaces to exist honestly without being treated like villains. She supports the ban because she believes safety starts with parental boundaries rather than misplaced blame.