Best-Selling Author John Green Announces New Book, 'Everything Is Tuberculosis'

John Green's new nonfiction book, 'Everything Is Tuberculosis,' will be released on March 18, 2025.

Published Oct. 22 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET

author-john-green-announces-new-book-everything-is-tuberculosis
Source: YouTube

Although John Green is best known for his best-selling young adult novels, such as The Fault in Our Stars, he is also a passionate advocate for global health.

In fact, John serves as a trustee for Partners In Health (PIH) and has collaborated with various organizations to combat tuberculosis around the world.

In October 2024, John announced his new nonfiction book, Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection. Here's what we know about the book, including how you can preorder your copy.

John Green in April 2024.
Source: Mega
Best-selling author John Green announces new book, 'Everything Is Tuberculosis.'

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, John took to his YouTube channel and shared that his second nonfiction book, Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection, will be released on March 18, 2025.

"In 2019, I visited a tuberculosis hospital in Sierra Leone, where I met a boy who shared the same name as my son," he explained. The book will recount the experiences of this young TB patient, Henry.

John added that the upcoming book is a "science story about how we came to understand TB as an infectious disease and eventually developed a cure, but it's also a human story about why we've done such a terrible job of distributing that cure to the people who need it most. And especially, it's the story of one boy trying to survive drug-resistant tuberculosis."

"It's a story of hope and grit in an unjust world, a story of why we go on and how we carry each other through or don't," he said.

Signed copies of 'Everything Is Tuberculosis' are available for preorder.

While the book’s release is still a bit away, it is now available for preorder! John is also signing 100,000 copies of Everything Is Tuberculosis, and you can secure a signed copy through the book's official website or at retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Target, Walmart, and Bookshop.org.

Fans can also preorder the audiobook version, narrated by John himself.

