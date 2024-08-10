Home > Entertainment > Books End of an Era: MinaLima’s Illustrated 'Harry Potter' Books Are Officially Discontinued "This was not our desired outcome," the design duo wrote. By D.M. Published Aug. 10 2024, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

The Harry Potter series has enchanted readers for decades, bringing the magical world of Hogwarts to life. The creative duo MinaLima, known for their stunning visual work on the Harry Potter films, has since reimagined J.K. Rowling’s beloved books. The design team crafts special illustrated editions that fans adore. These redesigned versions offer a fresh, immersive experience, blending the classic storytelling with MinaLima’s detailed artwork.

Article continues below advertisement

MinaLima, founded by graphic designers Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, quickly integrated into the Harry Potter universe by creating graphic props for the film series. Their work, which includes the Marauder’s Map and the Daily Prophet, helped create the visual identity of the Wizarding World. With this success, MinaLima has expanded their creative influence to the Harry Potter books.

Source: Instagram/@minalimadesign Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima

Article continues below advertisement

Each book is complete with illustrations, interactive features, and beautifully crafted layouts. “Mira and I have a good idea of the overall creative direction in mind and Mira puts our ideas down on paper by roughly sketching the characters and locations,” Eduardo told The Rowling Library. And while the revamped Harry Books are adored by fans, the partnership between the publisher and MinaLima has ended. Here’s what we know about the discontinued series.

MinaLima will no longer recreate ‘Harry Books’ — what happened?

The MinaLima Harry Potter books come alive with full-color illustrations on almost every page. From the bustling streets of Diagon Alley to the majestic Hogwarts Castle, MinaLima’s artwork captures the magical essence of the Wizarding World. The books also include interactive elements like fold-out maps, pop-up illustrations, and hidden flaps, inviting readers to explore the pages hands-on. However, the partnership has been discontinued – leaving fans in shock.

Article continues below advertisement

“We wanted to let our readers know that Studio MinaLima has not been commissioned to illustrate the fourth Harry Potter book and will not be continuing our participation in the series,” read a statement posted to Instagram. “It was a privilege to reimagine J.K. Rowling’s first three Harry Potter books in the style of our illustrated fairytales, and reach the hearts of Potter fans worldwide.”

Article continues below advertisement

The design team did not explicitly state why the partnership ended, but it does appear that MinaLima was open to continuing their deal with Scholastic. "We have always been open about being commissioned by Scholastic to illustrate one book at a time. This was not our desired outcome,” they added.

What will happen with the fourth MinaLima ‘Harry Potter’ book?

MinaLima has recreated three books in the beloved Harry Potter series, and fans were anticipating the release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The MinaLima editions have been met with enthusiasm by both longtime fans and new readers, who were not happy with the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@minalimadesign Miraphora Mina poses with MinaLima books